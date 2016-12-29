Celtics player power rankings: Gerald Green emerges as a factor

Isaiah Thomas earned Eastern Conference player of the week honors after scoring a career-high 44 points last Tuesday

Gerald Green (right) gets a hand from teammate Amir Johnson (left) as well as the fans as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Gerald Green (right) gets a hand from teammate Amir Johnson (left) as well as the fans as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter. –Jim Davis/Boston Globe
By
Brian Robb
7:22 AM

COMMENTARY

The Celtics have finally found a rhythm during their 2016-17 campaign, winning six of their last seven games. The hot streak has coincided with return of a healthy Isaiah Thomas, who has helped pushed Boston to a 13-4 record overall when their opening night starting five is takes the floor.

That progress will be put to the test on Thursday night in Cleveland when the Celtics facing off with the defending champions in a nationally televised matchup on TNT.

“We don’t really care about what they’re doing and I know they don’t care about what we’re doing,” Thomas said after Wednesday’s win. “We’re just trying to focus on us and getting better each and every day, and we’ve done that the past seven games. With a healthy squad we’re a pretty good team.”

Advertisement

With the help of some new additions to Brad Stevens’ rotation, the Celtics will try to notch their first win over an elite opponent this year, before receiving a healthy dose of home cooking next month (8 of next 10 games at TD Garden).

15. Demetrius Jackson — A cool gesture by the Celtics likely highlighted Jackson’s week: The team called him up from the Maine Red Claws on Thursday, giving him the chance to visit with friends and family in Indiana prior to the team’s matchup with the Pacers.

14. Jordan Mickey — The second-year forward has not appeared in a game for the Celtics or Red Claws since December 7th. He has played just five total minutes for the green dating back to Nov. 18.

13. James Young — The 21-year-old swingman’s spot on the depth chart became a bit more clear on Christmas Day when Gerald Green got the call over him to take some of Terry Rozier’s minutes. 

12. Tyler Zeller – As Brad Stevens tightens up his rotation, the seven-footer has found himself on the bench more often. He only played 13 minutes in the past week and didn’t even see the court against a Knicks frontline with a major size edge. The big man can’t be dealt until January 15, but he’s a player to keep an eye on as a $8 million trade chip on an expiring contract.

Advertisement

11. Terry Rozier – There has been some surprise that the second-year guard has been benched for two consecutive contests, but a closer look at the numbers show the 22-year-old is in a major slump. He shot just 11 percent from the field in his last three games, and is shooting a mere 30.9 percent in the month of December.

10. Jaylen Brown — Brown’s athleticism in the open court continues to be a positive but he still doesn’t have the ability to create his own shot reliably against opposing defenses. That and an inconsistent jumper (26 percent from field in last four games) has resulted in Brad Stevens limiting him to just 10 total minutes in the past two games.

9. Gerald Green – Before Sunday’s win against the Knicks, Green had scored seven total points since Nov. 19. After more than tripling that total (26 points) in his last two games alone, has has made a strong case for being a regular in Stevens’ rotation for the first time all year.

8. Jonas Jerebko — After an impressive hot streak in the month of November, the 6-foot-10 Swede has fallen back to earth in a hurry this month. He’s just 2-of-18 from beyond the arc since Dec. 11, dropping his 3-point shooting percentage for season to 35%. The slump has cost him some playing time as well, as he saw floor for a season-low six minutes Tuesday night.

7. Kelly Olynyk — The seven-footer has been shooting well of late (42.9 percent from 3-point range in his last five games) and it is no surprise that development has coincided with the Celtics winning six of seven. Olynyk is shooting 51 percent from the field in Celtic wins this year and only 36.7 percent in defeats.  

Advertisement

6. Marcus Smart — Intangibles have always been considered a strength of Smart’s, but this on-court value has been at its best during the last couple weeks. Despite considered subpar shooting numbers, Smart has a +6.2 net rating since Dec. 20. That’s the second-highest mark on the roster.

5. Amir Johnson — The veteran big man has played 20 or more minutes in six consecutive games for the first time all year, silencing any talk from critics that wanted him removed from the starting five.

4. Avery Bradley — Defense has been the shooting guard’s calling card during his career, but he’s gotten back to his roots of hounding ballhandlers on the perimeter. Highlighted by a game-clinching steal of Carmelo Anthony in isolation on Christmas Day, he’s nabbed 17 steals in his past nine games, nearly doubling his season average of 1.1 per game.

3. Jae Crowder — Efficiency continues to be the biggest improvement the swingman has made within his game this year. He’s averaging 13.2 points per game despite attempting just 9.5 shots a contest. Significant gains in field goal, 3-point, and free throw percentage from his career numbers continue to make him a reliable third option for Boston’s offense.

2. Al Horford — The 30-year-old may be past his athletic prime, but it hasn’t looked like it this year during his first year in green. His career-high 2.1 blocks per game continues to turn heads, as did this massive dunk on 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis on Christmas Day:

1. Isaiah Thomas — 33.3 ppg, 7.3 apg, 48.8% FG, 90.7% FT and 10.8 FTA per contest over his four games last week made Isaiah Thomas a more than worthy Player of the Week choice for the Eastern Conference.  

 

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 13-2 heading into Sunday's final regular-season game.
New England Patriots
Ranking the AFC East coaches during the Bill Belichick era December 29, 2016 | 6:42 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a reporter's question after the NFL football owners meeting in Irving, Texas on Dec. 14, 2016.
NFL
The good, the bad, the ugly of NFL 2016 December 29, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Malden Mayor Gary Christenson speaks during a press conference to announce an agreement to build a minor league ballpark on a former National Grid site in downtown Malden. Also seen are, from left, Malden Redevelopment Authority executive Director Stephen Wishoski, National Grid Massachusetts President Marcy Reed, Attorney General Martha Coakley, Congressman Ed Markey, and President of the Boston Baseball Field of Dreams Alex Bok.JOSH REYNOLDS FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE (Regional, dick)
MLB
In Malden, dream to build baseball stadium is still alive December 28, 2016 | 7:23 PM
Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pitches against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Oct. 1, 2016.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox' Rodriguez ‘tweaks’ his knee in winter ball December 28, 2016 | 6:34 PM
NFL
NFL star suspended, entering drug treatment facility December 28, 2016 | 5:34 PM
A view of Sunday River ski resort in March, 2015 .
Skiing
Where to check ski conditions for every New England mountain December 28, 2016 | 2:19 PM
Bill Belichick rose to prominence as a defensive coach with the New York Giants from 1979-1991.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had a harsh explanation for why players end up on defense December 28, 2016 | 12:20 PM
College Sports
UConn hires Edsall to return as coach from NFL's Lions December 28, 2016 | 12:10 PM
Curt Schilling, Pedro Martinez, and Derek Lowe.
Boston Red Sox
From Pedro to Sale: Ranking the Red Sox' starting rotations of the past 20 years December 28, 2016 | 11:29 AM
A big Cam Newton fan met his hero.
College Sports
Cam Newton scores with visit to boy battling heart condition December 28, 2016 | 11:15 AM
Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch (97) does dance moves during team warm-up before a game against the New York Jets, on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
High praise for Patriots’ Alan Branch December 28, 2016 | 10:22 AM
Gerald Green (right) gets a hand from teammate Amir Johnson (left) as well as the fans as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Boston Celtics
This is why Gerald Green got another shot December 28, 2016 | 10:04 AM
New England Patriots
Giants' Victor Cruz says the Patriots 'don't want to see us' December 28, 2016 | 7:11 AM
YEAR IN FOCUS - SPORTS (1 of a set of 105) CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Sports News
Think you knew sports in 2016? Take this quiz to make sure December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Sports News
10 sports stunners that rocked 2016 December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
He's not a big shot. Hartford's unlikely star just makes them. December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Sports News
When giants fall: Sports lost Ali, Howe, Palmer, Summitt in 2016 December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss say they have ended engagement December 28, 2016 | 12:44 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, makes a save against Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Boston Bruins
Bruins come back from 3-0 deficit but lose to Blue Jackets December 27, 2016 | 10:24 PM
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin (1) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley scores 23 for Celtics in 113-103 win over Grizzlies December 27, 2016 | 10:18 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots carries the ball during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Recent road woes on minds of Patriots as they prep for Dolphins December 27, 2016 | 6:44 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/24/16 Patriots Tom Brady leaves the field after the game. Patriots defeated the Jets 41-3. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
NFL
AP Power Rankings: Patriots stay No. 1 going into season finale December 27, 2016 | 6:36 PM
76ers' Nerlens Noel in action against the Lakers on Dec. 16, 2016.
Boston Celtics
Would Nerlens Noel be worth the cost to Celtics? December 27, 2016 | 5:14 PM
Malcolm Butler (21) of the Patriots reacts with Patrick Chung (23) and Logan Ryan (26) after recovering a fumble against the Jets at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Here’s what will determine the Patriots’ seed for the playoffs December 27, 2016 | 5:13 PM
Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez appears in Suffolk Superior Court for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Locke, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Boston. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, is scheduled to go on trial in Feb 13, 2017 for the murder of two men in a 2012 drive-by shooting. (Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Crime
Prosecutors say Aaron Hernandez's tattoos link him to slayings December 27, 2016 | 3:57 PM
Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan listens to a question during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Dolphins won 34-31.(AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
NFL
Bills fire Rex Ryan December 27, 2016 | 11:58 AM
Bill Belichick talks with Tom Brady before a game against the Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 13, 2016.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady says his favorite Christmas gift was from Bill Belichick December 27, 2016 | 11:37 AM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) competes for the puck against Blue Jackets center Lukas Sedlak (45) and left wing Sonny Milano (22) on Nov. 10, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Red-hot Blue Jackets and divisional rivals await December 27, 2016 | 10:58 AM
Jets' Buster Skrine tackles Patriots' Julian Edelman at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
How the Patriots can improve in January December 27, 2016 | 9:53 AM
City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) celebrates with teammates after he caught a touchdown ball against the Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
New England Patriots
Ranking the contenders in the AFC playoffs December 27, 2016 | 9:46 AM