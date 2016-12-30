Irving’s 32 lead Cavs — and subpar LeBron — past Celtics

Kyrie Irving, left, drives to the basket against Boston's Al Horford Thursday night. –The Associated Press
By
TOM WITHERS
AP,
12:14 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James accepted “Happy Birthday” wishes as he walked out of Cleveland’s locker room

He was in no mood to party after his final game as a 31-year-old.

“I was horrible,” he said.

Kyrie Irving scored 32 points and made two critical layups before leaving with a hamstring issue and Kevin Love scored 30, helping the Cavaliers hold off a late rally for a 124-118 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

The Cavs led by 20 points in the third and 18 at the start of the fourth but couldn’t close out the Celtics, who pulled within one point three times in the final two minutes. But the NBA champions made plays down the stretch and won for the eighth time in nine games over Boston.

Advertisement

“We were still able to keep our composure even when it was down to a one-point and made timely shots,” James said.

However, the league’s best all-around player was upset with how he played despite nearly recording a triple-double. He committed eight turnovers, including one inexcusable miscue to aid Boston’s rally.

“I was pretty bad and it’s unacceptable and I can’t do that if I want to help our team get to where I want to get to,” James said. “As a report card, I give myself an ‘F’ for tonight’s performance. I’ve got to be better.”

Irving bailed out his more celebrated teammate by coming up with his big baskets. But he was forced to leave and the Cavs had to fend off Boston over the final 53 seconds as their star guard grabbed his right hamstring and went to the bench.

Afterward, Irving said his hamstring tightened up and he received treatment. Irving said he won’t know until Friday if he’ll miss any time.

James apologized to his teammates following the game, but Irving said that wasn’t necessary.

“That guy is so special,” Irving said. “He gives himself an ‘F’ and he still ends up with 23, 8 and 11. He took full accountability just like anyone else in this locker room would, but as the leader of this team, we demand a lot from him. He understands that, he wants it, he thrives in that and I think it’s good.”

Advertisement

Isaiah Thomas scored 31 and Avery Bradley had 23, but both players were on the bench when the Celtics’ reserves kept chipping away in the fourth. Bradley and Thomas then both made layups as the Celtics twice got within a point, but Irving countered on consecutive possessions for Cleveland.

Boston was down 120-118 with a chance to steal it, but Jae Crowder missed a 3-pointer with 8.5 seconds left and the Cavs finally sealed it as Richard Jefferson and Love knocked down two free throws apiece.

“I thought it was good. I had a good look at it,” Crowder said. “My coaches had confidence in me to make that. I’ll step into it a 100 more times.”

Following the Cavs’ emotional win over Golden State on Christmas — a rematch of the past two NBA Finals — James was given the next night off in Detroit and Cleveland was thumped 106-90. The loss dropped the Cavs to 4-18 without James the past two years and raised questions about whether they can survive without him.

On Thursday, they won without him at his best.

“I was happy that I got two All-Stars alongside me,” James said.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Thomas has scored at least 20 points in 17 straight games, the league’s longest current streak. … Bradley jammed his left thumb during the first half but returned. … Stevens’ wife is from the Cleveland area, and on a recent trip to Columbus for a wedding he got to see an Ohio State football practice. Stevens was an assistant at Butler under Buckeyes basketball coach Thad Matta. “He’s got some pull down there, it seems like,” Stevens said. “So we sat over there. They’re pretty impressive. My dad went to medical school at Ohio State. It’s pretty cool to follow their success.”

Advertisement

Cavaliers: Love added 15 rebounds. … Cleveland is 10-0 against the Atlantic Division. … James (721) moved past Bingo Smith (720) for the third-most games in franchise history. Only Zydrunas Ilgauskas (771) and Danny Ferry (723) have played more.

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK

Boston coach Brad Stevens didn’t take any solace in his team’s rally.

“If they have 100 points after three quarters, you don’t have a real chance to beat them,” he said. “We’ve got to play a lot better than that.”

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Miami on Friday. Boston is 2-0 against the Heat this season.

Cavaliers: At Charlotte on Saturday, with a 7 p.m. starting time that conflicts with James being able to watch Ohio State play in the national football semifinals.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Bill Belichick smiles while addressing the media for the first time as head coach of the Patriots in January, 2000.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's first Patriots press conference in 2000 looks bizarre in retrospect December 29, 2016 | 2:36 PM
Jermaine Wiggins runs with the ball during a Christmas Eve game against the Dolphins in 2000.
New England Patriots
The mixed results of Patriots-Dolphins regular season finales in the Belichick era December 29, 2016 | 1:34 PM
Jan. 3: Dolphins 20, Patriots 10 -- Needing one win to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Patriots fall to a Dolphins team that fired their head coach and are about to part with their interim one. Miami puts up 438 yards of total offense while holding New England to 196. An Andrew Franks field goal with less than two minutes remaining in the game puts the nail in the coffin for the Pats’ home field hopes.
New England Patriots
Patriots try to clinch playoff home-field advantage at Miami December 29, 2016 | 12:04 PM
A skier enjoys a champagne powder run at Wachusett.
Skiing
The 10 ski areas closest to Boston December 29, 2016 | 10:24 AM
Patriots free safety Devin McCourty faces reporters following a team practice, on Nov. 2, 2016.
New England Patriots
Devin McCourty says Patriots won't rest vs. Dolphins December 29, 2016 | 9:12 AM
The Cavaliers were able to keep the Celtics at arm's length during their last meeting.
Boston Celtics
Healthy Celtics are eager for rematch with Cavaliers December 29, 2016 | 8:48 AM
College Sports
Jim Christian going through process of trying to rebuild BC basketball December 29, 2016 | 8:37 AM
Gerald Green (right) gets a hand from teammate Amir Johnson (left) as well as the fans as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Gerald Green emerges as a factor December 29, 2016 | 7:22 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 13-2 heading into Sunday's final regular-season game.
New England Patriots
Ranking the AFC East coaches during the Bill Belichick era December 29, 2016 | 6:42 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a reporter's question after the NFL football owners meeting in Irving, Texas on Dec. 14, 2016.
NFL
The good, the bad, the ugly of NFL 2016 December 29, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Boston Marathon
85-year-old marathoner is so fast that even scientists marvel December 28, 2016 | 8:29 PM
Malden Mayor Gary Christenson speaks during a press conference to announce an agreement to build a minor league ballpark on a former National Grid site in downtown Malden. Also seen are, from left, Malden Redevelopment Authority executive Director Stephen Wishoski, National Grid Massachusetts President Marcy Reed, Attorney General Martha Coakley, Congressman Ed Markey, and President of the Boston Baseball Field of Dreams Alex Bok.JOSH REYNOLDS FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE (Regional, dick)
MLB
In Malden, dream to build baseball stadium is still alive December 28, 2016 | 7:23 PM
Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pitches against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Oct. 1, 2016.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox' Rodriguez ‘tweaks’ his knee in winter ball December 28, 2016 | 6:34 PM
NFL
NFL star suspended, entering drug treatment facility December 28, 2016 | 5:34 PM
A view of Sunday River ski resort in March, 2015 .
Skiing
Where to check ski conditions for every New England mountain December 28, 2016 | 2:19 PM
Bill Belichick rose to prominence as a defensive coach with the New York Giants from 1979-1991.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had a harsh explanation for why players end up on defense December 28, 2016 | 12:20 PM
College Sports
UConn hires Edsall to return as coach from NFL's Lions December 28, 2016 | 12:10 PM
Curt Schilling, Pedro Martinez, and Derek Lowe.
Boston Red Sox
From Pedro to Sale: Ranking the Red Sox' starting rotations of the past 20 years December 28, 2016 | 11:29 AM
A big Cam Newton fan met his hero.
College Sports
Cam Newton scores with visit to boy battling heart condition December 28, 2016 | 11:15 AM
Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch (97) does dance moves during team warm-up before a game against the New York Jets, on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
High praise for Patriots’ Alan Branch December 28, 2016 | 10:22 AM
Gerald Green (right) gets a hand from teammate Amir Johnson (left) as well as the fans as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Boston Celtics
This is why Gerald Green got another shot December 28, 2016 | 10:04 AM
New England Patriots
Giants' Victor Cruz says the Patriots 'don't want to see us' December 28, 2016 | 7:11 AM
YEAR IN FOCUS - SPORTS (1 of a set of 105) CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Sports News
Think you knew sports in 2016? Take this quiz to make sure December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Sports News
10 sports stunners that rocked 2016 December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
He's not a big shot. Hartford's unlikely star just makes them. December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Sports News
When giants fall: Sports lost Ali, Howe, Palmer, Summitt in 2016 December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss say they have ended engagement December 28, 2016 | 12:44 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, makes a save against Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Boston Bruins
Bruins come back from 3-0 deficit but lose to Blue Jackets December 27, 2016 | 10:24 PM
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin (1) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley scores 23 for Celtics in 113-103 win over Grizzlies December 27, 2016 | 10:18 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots carries the ball during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Recent road woes on minds of Patriots as they prep for Dolphins December 27, 2016 | 6:44 PM