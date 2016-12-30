Kevin Garnett and Kevin McHale discussed post moves dressed as monks

Boston basketball fans were recently treated to a unique combination on the basketball show “Area 21”: Two Celtic legends, both retired power forwards, and both named Kevin.

Wearing basic monk costumes and standing on a smoke-filled mini-basketball court, Kevin Garnett and Kevin McHale discussed the various post moves that made each of them exceptional in the NBA during their respective careers.

Here’s Garnett and McHale discussion the “evolution of the post”:

Garnett’s show, “Area 21,” regularly features former basketball greats. He discussed a myriad of topics while hosting McHale, including hard fouls, Larry Bird vs. LeBron, and short shorts.

They also talked about the tradition of the Celtics:

