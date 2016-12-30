Morning sports update: Celtics ‘not on Cleveland’s level’

The Celtics made a furious comeback Thursday night but couldn’t climb out of the hole they dug for themselves, while the Bruins did just the opposite, closing out a game against the Sabres.

Irving’s 32 lead Cavs — and subpar LeBron — past Celtics: Kyrie Irving scored 32 points and made two critical layups before leaving with a hamstring issue and Kevin Love scored 30, helping the Cavaliers hold off a late rally for a 124-118 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday. (Boston.com)

Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas: ‘We’re not on Cleveland’s level’: And, painful as it might have been to admit, Isaiah Thomas acknowledged the obvious about a Celtics team that fell to 0-9 against teams with better records entering Thursday’s game. (ESPN)

Advertisement

Ryan Spooner scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Sabres 4-2: Ryan Spooner scored twice in the final four minutes and the Bruins rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Thursday night. (Boston.com)

Sloppy officiating endangers Bruins’ McQuaid: With McQuaid and Carrier throwing punches, both officials were so focused on keeping McQuaid tethered that they pinned both of his arms down and back, and allowed Carrier to just deliver blow after blow to McQuaid’s face much to the delight of the Buffalo crowd. (WEEI)

Controversial talking heads winning battle: The hot-takers are winning, guys. It may even be time to call the race. Maybe they’ve already won, past tense and insufferable future. (Boston Globe)

Malcolm Mitchell still absent from Patriots practice: Tom Brady returned to the field. (Patriots.com)