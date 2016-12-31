Isaiah Thomas racked up franchise records and milestones in his 52-point performance

Isaiah Thomas has been one of the top scorers in the NBA this season, but he hit another level on Friday night against the Miami Heat. The 5-foot-9 point guard scored a career-high 52 points, including 29 in the fourth quarter, leading the Celtics to a 117-114 victory at the Garden.

The performance produced the third-highest point total by a player in a game during the 2016-17 season. The 52 points from Thomas trailed only DeMarcus Cousins (55 points) and Klay Thompson (60 points). While the 27-year-old All-Star did not set any NBA records during the outburst, he did cement his place in franchise history in a number of different ways.

Here is a list of records and milestones that Thomas achieved during the historic night:

Set a new career-high of 52 points, besting his previous career-high set last week against the Memphis Grizzlies by eight points.

Set new franchise record for most points in a quarter (29), surpassing the previous record (24) held by Larry Bird and Todd Day.

Finished tied for second in most points scored (29) in a fourth quarter, becoming the first person to hit that mark since Dirk Nowitzki in 2006. Wilt Chamberlain (31 points) holds the NBA record for the fourth quarter, scoring 31 during his 100-point game in 1962.

Scored the fourth-most points in a game in Celtic franchise history. The 52 points from Thomas was the biggest scoring outburst outside of Larry Bird (60 points, 53 points) and Kevin McHale (55 points).

Tied a franchise record for most 3-point attempts made in a game with nine. Thomas finished the night nine-of-13 from 3-point range, matching the franchise mark set by Antoine Walker and Ray Allen.