Isaiah Thomas’ 29 points, 15 assists send Celtics past Jazz 115-104

By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
January 3, 2017
Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas passes the ball as he drives. —Charles Krupa / AP

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and a career-high 15 assists, and the Boston Celtics made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game in beating the Utah Jazz 115-104 on Tuesday night.

Al Horford and Jae Crowder added 21 points apiece and Avery Bradley scored 14 for the Celtics, who have won four of five and eight of 10.

The Celtics ended Utah’s four-game winning streak and beat the Jazz for the ninth straight time in Boston.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 23 points. Derrick Favors scored 12 and Rudy Gobert pulled down 13 rebounds, extending his streak of 10 or more to 21 consecutive games.

Thomas, coming off his career-high 52 points Friday against the Heat, has scored at least 20 in 19 straight games. He added another personal best Tuesday with 15 assists, two more than his previous high of 13 against Charlotte in December 2015.

Advertisement

Thomas’ 3-pointer with 2:53 left in the second quarter started Boston on a 10-4 run that gave the Celtics a 54-45 halftime lead. Boston stretched the lead to 68-54 early in the third.

Shelvin Mack pulled Utah to 73-65, but the Celtics pulled away again. Horford started the run with a 3 from the top of the key and Thomas drove through traffic for a layup. Marcus Smart added a basket before Crowder hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put Boston up 83-66.

Utah’s only points during the Celtics’ run came on technical foul shots by Hayward, one for a 3-second violation and another when Crowder was called for a technical during a timeout.

Boston went up by 15 early in the fourth before the Jazz used an 11-3 run to pull to 98-91 on consecutive layups by Joe Johnson. That was as close as it got and the Jazz were forced to foul late, sending Thomas to the line four times. He was perfect from the stripe for the second straight game.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Raul Neto banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Utah a 29-28 lead entering the second quarter. … Hayward and Mack were teammates at Butler under Celtics coach Brad Stevens. The 2009-10 Bulldogs clinched a Final Four berth in Salt Lake City with a win over Kansas State on March 27, 2010. … Boris Diaw scored 15 for Utah, and Favors had a career-best seven assists.

Advertisement

Celtics: Boston again tied its season high for 3s. Crowder and Thomas each hit five from beyond the arc. … Bradley returned to the lineup after missing one game with an illness. … The Celtics have not lost at home to the Jazz since March 14, 2008, when Utah won 110-92. … Thomas’ 52-point game Friday against Miami was the fourth-highest scoring total in team history. He set a franchise record with 29 points in the fourth quarter against the Heat.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Toronto on Thursday in the third of a five-game road trip.

Celtics: Host Philadelphia on Friday night. The Celtics have won eight straight over the 76ers.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) knocks the ball out of the hand of Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
NFL
Browns owners send letter of apology to ticket holders January 3, 2017 | 8:56 PM
NFL
Vince Wilfork is contemplating retirement after season January 3, 2017 | 8:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap is a versatile, All-NBA defender.
Boston Celtics
Should the Celtics try to trade for Paul Millsap? January 3, 2017 | 8:32 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be greeting a possible future employer Saturday.
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels to interview for three head jobs Saturday January 3, 2017 | 8:25 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009 file photo, casinos are pictured on the Las Vegas Strip. Tourism officials said 42 million people visited Las Vegas in 2015, an all-time record for Sin City that continues to recover from the hard-hitting recession of several years ago. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
NFL
Starbucks barista wins $900,000 in NFL handicapping contest January 3, 2017 | 6:58 PM
National News
Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka January 3, 2017 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) after Floyd scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots
NFL Power Rankings: Patriots finish regular season at No. 1 January 3, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Jets 41-3 at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Ageless Tom Brady leads hot Patriots team into playoffs January 3, 2017 | 3:28 PM
Steve Smith is tackled by a swarming Patriots defense.
New England Patriots
Steve Smith compared playing the Patriots to 'Little Giants' January 3, 2017 | 3:02 PM
NFL
Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retires, 5 assistants let go January 3, 2017 | 1:56 PM
High School Sports
Football players settle hazing case over 'No Gay Thursday' January 3, 2017 | 1:48 PM
NFL
Osweiler to start for Texans against Raiders January 3, 2017 | 12:39 PM
Michael Floyd blocks Miami defender Tony Lippett, springing Julian Edelman free for a touchdown gallop.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman's 'Regulate' tribute to Michael Floyd's devastating block January 3, 2017 | 11:58 AM
NFL
Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation January 3, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Commissioner Roger Goodell's punishments haven't slowed down the Patriots this season.
New England Patriots
Thank you, Roger Goodell January 3, 2017 | 9:36 AM
Skiing
Shiffrin skies out in 1st run, misses World Cup slalom record January 3, 2017 | 9:24 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates against the Heat on Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Isaiah Thomas secures a spot in franchise history January 3, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Mookie may not have won MVP, but he did win a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove.
Boston Red Sox
What does 2017 have in store for the Red Sox? Here are a few predictions January 3, 2017 | 8:07 AM
Celtics center Tyler Zeller (L) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart, Tyler Zeller hospitalized with ailments January 3, 2017 | 7:36 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth-quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
New England Patriots
The statistical case for Tom Brady as 2016 NFL MVP January 3, 2017 | 6:00 AM
Shea McClellin's leap over the line vs. the Ravens resulted in a blocked field goal attempt.
New England Patriots
10 individual plays that defined Patriots’ season January 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
MLB
Hall of Fame voters soften stance on stars of steroids era January 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
New Jersey Devils' Sergey Kalinin celebrates his goal as Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask and Austin Czarnik (27) look on during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Devils defeated the Bruins 3-0. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Boston Bruins
Bruins fall 3-0 to Cory Schneider, Devils January 2, 2017 | 11:20 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks up at the scoreboard, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
New England Patriots
Here's the schedule for the NFL's first two playoff weekends January 2, 2017 | 10:36 PM
FILE - In a Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills annoounced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, that they have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of their last game of the season after he failed to lead Buffalo to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
NFL
Bills owner explains why he fired Rex Ryan January 2, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Arizona Coyotes' Connor Murphy (5) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) on Nov. 27, 2016.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Connor McDavid and another Lucic reunion January 2, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Foxborough, MA - 12/14/2016 - New England Patriots quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at today's walk through inside the team's indoor practice facility. McDaniels name has come up often regarding future head coaching opportunities. Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 15Patriots Practice, LOID: 8.3.995617015.
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia being pursued for head coaching jobs January 2, 2017 | 4:31 PM
Bruins' Brad Marchand plays against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Boston Bruins
Weekly 3 Stars: Bruins make headlines on and off the ice to end 2016 January 2, 2017 | 2:13 PM
College Sports
UConn still unanimous No. 1 in AP women's hoops poll January 2, 2017 | 1:10 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home field advantage for the team throughout the AFC playoffs. The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
Playoff picture paints a run of dominance for the Patriots January 2, 2017 | 12:32 PM