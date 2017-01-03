Morning sports update: Marcus Smart, Tyler Zeller hospitalized with ailments

The Bruins turned in a lackluster performance Tuesday night, while a pair of Celtics players are under the weather ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Utah.

Ailing Celtics Marcus Smart and Tyler Zeller are hospitalized: Guard Marcus Smart (gastrointestinal) and center Tyler Zeller (sinus infection) were hospitalized Sunday and remained there as of Monday afternoon, as the Celtics returned to practice after a two-day break. (Boston Globe)

Bruins fall 3-0 to Cory Schneider, Devils: PA Parenteau scored his fifth goal in eight games, Cory Schneider made 22 saves and the slumping Devils beat the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Monday night. (Boston.com)

Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia being pursued for head coaching jobs: The Jaguars, Rams, and 49ers have requested permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching jobs, a league source confirmed to the Globe. (Boston Globe)

Here’s the schedule for the NFL’s first two playoff weekends and what Patriots fans should watch for: Having locked up the No.1 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots (and their fans) get to sit back and enjoy their first-round bye, while the four lower-seeded teams in each conference battle it out. (Boston.com)

The statistical case for Tom Brady as 2016 NFL MVP: His chief competition appears to be Matt Ryan, though Aaron Rodgers, Ezekiel Elliot, Dak Prescott and others find themselves in the discussion. So, does Brady deserve the award? (Boston.com)