Should the Celtics try to trade for Paul Millsap?

The Atlanta Hawks have begun fielding trade offers for forward Paul Millsap, according to ESPN. Given the Celtics’ quest to join the league’s super-elite, their treasure chest of assets, Millsap’s history of playing well alongside Al Horford, and his status as a three-time All-Star, it is fair to ask whether Boston would or should pursue him.

Adding Millsap would instantly make the Celtics better, and All-Stars do not grow on trees. This season, the forward is averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He can score in myriad ways — including beyond the 3-point arc — and he is a versatile, All-NBA defender. On the other hand, he is shooting a career-low 44.4 percent from the field and will turn 32 in February.

