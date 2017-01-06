Celtics use big 2nd half to hold off 76ers 110-106

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 6: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on January 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the 76ers 110-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics' Al Horford, during the third quarter. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
updated on January 6, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — Three-pointers have been plentiful for the Boston Celtics recently. And they continue to add up to wins.

Avery Bradley had 26 points and nine rebounds and the Celtics set a franchise record with 19 3-pointers in their 110-106 comeback victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Isaiah Thomas added 24 points, and Al Horford scored 14 of his 19 points — including a pivotal late 3 — in the final period. The Celtics have won nine out of their last 11 and four straight at home. They are 53 of 103 from beyond the arc in their last three.

‘‘Once I came back in the game (in the fourth quarter), I got a look early and it felt really good,’’ Horford said. ‘‘I was just kind of in a zone there. Guys kept finding me and I kept knocking them down.’’

Advertisement

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 23 points, and Ersan Ilyasova added 20.

Philadelphia led by as many as 14 in the first half before the Celtics tied it and took the lead early in the fourth quarter.

After sitting out practice Thursday with the flu, Embiid was on a 28-minute limit Friday. He made the most of his time, adding eight rebounds and six assists.

It was tied at 104 with less than a minute when Embiid hit a pair of free throws to put the 76ers in front.

But Horford got wide open in the corner on the Boston’s ensuing possession and hit a 3 with 17.2 seconds left. The Celtics nearly stole Philadelphia’s inbounds pass after the timeout, then Amir Johnson rebounded a rushed jumper by Ilyasova and was fouled.

Ilyasova had one more chance in the closing seconds, but came up with air on his 3-point attempt.

‘‘I thought I didn’t get the ball enough in the third. We weren’t just moving the ball,’’ Embiid said. ‘‘I thought we were moving the ball when we were scoring, so I was just being a playmaker and just moving the ball.’’

Boston picked things up in the second half after the 76ers dominated early.

Advertisement

Embiid scored 17 points in the first half and Sixers fans at TD Garden chanted ‘‘Trust the process! Trust the process!’’ at times as Philadelphia surged in front.

Embiid was the engine, getting free for some dunks on offense and altering shots on the defensive end.

He joked during the team’s shoot around Friday morning that he wanted an opportunity to guard Thomas on defense.

Embiid got the chance a few times in the first half, getting Thomas on defensive switches. Thomas got a layup and drew a foul on one occasion, but failed to convert on the free throw.

The comments weren’t missed by Thomas, who had a light moment with Embiid after the play.

‘‘He said he was going to guard me on the switch, I just said, ‘Nobody can stop me on the switch. Especially not your big (butt).’ He started laughing,’’ Thomas said.

TIP-INS

76ers: T. J. McConnell had a career-high 15 assists. … Held a 30-6 scoring advantage in the paint in the first half.

Celtics: Thomas has scored 20 or more points in 20 straight games. … Improved to 17-9 when scoring 100 or more points. … Outrebounded an opponent for only the eight time this season. They are 8-0 in those games.

MAKING PROGRESS

76ers rookie F Ben Simmons made his first road trip with the team this season since suffering a fractured right foot during Philadelphia’s final training camp scrimmage back in September. During Friday’s morning shoot around at the team’s hotel the No. 1 overall draft pick did some running and went through some light drills with trainers.

Advertisement

BOUNCING BACK

Stevens said he expected F Jae Crowder to respond well Friday after he offered some choice works on Twitter following Tuesday’s win Utah. Crowder took issue with Boston fans who cheered for Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, who could be a free agent this summer. He has since deleted most of the tweets and apologized on Thursday.

Crowder received a loud cheer from the TD Garden fans during pregame player introductions.

‘‘I’ve never been through a situation like that,’’ Crowder said. ‘‘I didn’t anticipate nothing. I didn’t think about nothing. But I’m ready to put it behind us.’’

UP NEXT

76ers: At Brooklyn on Sunday.

Celtics: Host New Orleans on Saturday night.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves warms up after signing a contract to dress as an emergency backup for the team's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 31, 2016.
NHL
Emergency NHL goalie: The most unique one-day job in sports January 6, 2017 | 10:09 PM
Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) and guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts after Milsap scored late against the Pistons on Dec. 30, 2016, in Atlanta.
Boston Celtics
3 reasons why the Celtics should not trade for Paul Millsap January 6, 2017 | 8:36 PM
Boston-01/05/2017-Boston Bruins vs Oilers. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is on the bench with less than a minute left in the game after he was pulled with the Bruins down 4-3. Backup goalie Anton Khudobin(left) and Kevan Miller(rt) watch. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe(sports)
Boston Bruins
Bruins plane diverted because of Florida airport shooting January 6, 2017 | 6:34 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Jarvis Landry #14 of the Miami Dolphins scores a touchdown in the 2nd quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
NFL
Jarvis Landry fined $48K for TD celebration in Pats-Dolphins game January 6, 2017 | 5:48 PM
Skiing
Avalanche kills Montana skier in Glacier National Park January 6, 2017 | 5:45 PM
Maine head coach Richard Barron, right, talks with an official during an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in November 2016.
College Sports
UMaine women's hoops coach takes indefinite medical leave January 6, 2017 | 5:05 PM
NBA
Matt Bonner's retirement video is a beautiful, hilarious tribute to NH January 6, 2017 | 4:07 PM
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs into the end zone ahead of Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) in September 2016.
New England Patriots
Who should the Patriots want to face: Dolphins, Texans, or Raiders? January 6, 2017 | 2:35 PM
Falcons' Matt Ryan looks downfield during a November 13 game against the Eagles.
NFL
Matt Ryan beats out Tom Brady for QB spot on All-Pro Team January 6, 2017 | 12:29 PM
Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling watches as infielders take batting practice during spring training in 2015.
Boston Red Sox
Curt Schilling battles Hall of Fame voter on radio January 6, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) hits Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) as he throws an interception on Dec. 12, 2016.
New England Patriots
Breaking down Tom Brady's only two interceptions of the season January 6, 2017 | 11:07 AM
Tom Brady facing the Dolphins in the 2016 season.
New England Patriots
Pats enter playoffs with unprecedented passing efficiency January 6, 2017 | 11:06 AM
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion smiles wearing a Cleveland Indians baseball jersey, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Cleveland. One win from a World Series title last season, the Indians finalized a $65 million, three-year contract with free agent slugger Encarnacion. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Red Sox
Why didn’t the Red Sox pursue Edwin Encarnacion? January 6, 2017 | 10:56 AM
New England Patriots Jabaal Sheard and Dont'a Hightower sacking Cincinnati Bengals Andy Dalton during fourth quarter action at Gillette Stadiumin October.
New England Patriots
Will the Patriots’ defense stand up? January 6, 2017 | 10:44 AM
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 05: Patrick Maroon #19 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his third goal of the game against the Boston Bruins in the third period at TD Garden on January 5, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Oilers won 4-3. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Patrick Maroon's hat trick leads Oilers to 4-3 win over Bruins January 5, 2017 | 10:56 PM
Martellus Bennett had 55 receptions for 701 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns this season.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett hopes Patriots invest in his return January 5, 2017 | 9:04 PM
MLB
How the Globe voted for the Baseball Hall of Fame January 5, 2017 | 8:57 PM
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 05: The number 15 of Milt Schmidt, the Boston Bruins Hall of Fame center who died at age 98 yesterday, is displayed at TD Garden before a game with Edmonton Oilers on January 5, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.Schmidt lead the Bruins to two Stanley Cup championships as a player. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Bruins honor Milt Schmidt with moment of 'celebration and applause' January 5, 2017 | 7:44 PM
Tom Brady speaks to reporters on Thursday, January 5th.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady explains why he wrote a letter to a family in the wake of tragedy January 5, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Gary Kubiak watches Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian warm up before a game against the Raiders on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
NFL
The pros and cons of each current NFL coaching vacancy January 5, 2017 | 2:04 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88),who scored the first touchdown of the game greets New England fans as he leaves the field following the home field in the AFC playoffs clinching victory. A sheriff department officer ducks out of the way at bottom left as photogrphers move in to shoot hte moment. The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
According to Martellus Bennett, being a Patriots fan is like eating cake January 5, 2017 | 1:48 PM
New England Patriots
Strengths and weakness for each AFC playoff team January 5, 2017 | 1:24 PM
ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman walks on the sideline before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Media
Chris Berman is changing role at ESPN January 5, 2017 | 1:07 PM
High School Sports
Brain-injury deaths in high school football players rising January 5, 2017 | 1:05 PM
David Portnoy and some other Barstool guys I think
Media
Barstool Sports is making its cable debut on Comedy Central January 5, 2017 | 12:42 PM
Tom Brady facing the Dolphins in the 2016 season.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady says these pajamas are a key to his success January 5, 2017 | 11:25 AM
NFL
Miami's Tannehill ruled out against Steelers; Moore to start January 5, 2017 | 10:20 AM
MLB
Powered up: Indians, Encarnacion finalize deal January 5, 2017 | 10:17 AM
Bruins legend Bobby Orr (left)helps another Bruins legend Milt Schmidt off the ice with help from another Bruins legend Terry O'Reilly for the First Skate at Fenway Park in 2009.
Boston Bruins
Bruins share memories and tributes for Milt Schmidt January 5, 2017 | 8:26 AM
Danny Amendola runs back a kickoff against the New York Jet.
New England Patriots
Morning sports update: Danny Amendola back at practice January 5, 2017 | 7:34 AM