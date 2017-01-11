Isaiah Thomas scores 38, Celtics pull away to beat Wizards 117-108

Boston, MA 1-11-17: Isaiah Thomas (left) lead the Celtics to a 117-108 victory over the Wizards, and after the game ended, he took off his jersey and gave it boxing great Floyd Mayweather, Jr. (right) who was seated courtside for the game. The Boston Celtics hosted the Washington Wizards in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: himmelsbach topic: Celtics-Wizards
Celtics' Isaiah Thomas took off his jersey after the win and gave it to boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was seated courtside. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
AP
January 11, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics pulled away late for a 117-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Al Horford added 16 points and nine rebounds, Jae Crowder scored 20 and Terry Rozier had 11 for the Celtics, who won for the fifth time in six games and ended Washington’s three-game winning streak.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 35 points. Otto Porter Jr. scored 20 and Markieff Morris finished with 14.

Boston held John Wall to a season-low nine points. The star guard did have 10 assists for the Wizards, who fell to 19-19 a day after moving above .500 for the first time since November 2015.

