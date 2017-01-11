Watch Isaiah Thomas make another circus shot against the Raptors

Isaiah Thomas has put together a lengthy catalog of impressive shots during the 2016-17 season and on Tuesday night against the Raptors, he added another one to the list.

The 5-foot-9 point guard pocketed a steal midway through the third quarter and pushed it up the floor against an unset Toronto defense. Raptors guard Kyle Lowry tried to stop the fast break with a foul, but Thomas wisely recognized his strategy as it was happening. In response, he threw up a running 26-foot jumper while Lowry fouled him, drilling the bucket for an opportunity at a four-point play.

Isaiah Thomas. How in the WORLD did you make that shot?!

RT and get this man to the All-Star game! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/MJzQk8rQrY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 11, 2017

Thomas missed the free throw that would have made it a four-point play, but the incredible basket highlighted another productive night for the All-Star guard. He scored a team-high 27 points for the Celtics, but it ultimately wasn’t enough in a 114-106 setback to the Raptors.