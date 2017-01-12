Isaiah Thomas will remind you of Larry Bird with this putback

Isaiah Thomas has spent the 2016-17 season rewriting portions of the Celtics record books, which includes topping some of Larry Bird’s best performances (most points in a quarter). On Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, he followed in Bird’s footsteps once more.

The 5-foot-9 point guard rebounded his own miss in midair during his 20-point fourth quarter and put the ball back in off the glass, all in one motion.

Mr. 4th quarter does it again! Isaiah Thomas with 20 in Q4, 38 overall.@celtics top the @WashWizards 117-108. pic.twitter.com/hPNBBPBBVW — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2017

The play should look very familiar to Celtics fans, since it is eerily reminiscent to one of the most memorable shots in Bird’s career during the 1981 NBA Finals.

Advertisement

Incredibly, Thomas also pulled off the feat from the other side of the floor in the third quarter.

The fun sequence highlighted another memorable night for the All-Star. Thomas carried the shorthanded hosts with a game-high 38 points in the 117-108 win over the Wizards, bringing back fond memories of Larry Legend for Celtics fans in the process.