Jae Crowder, John Wall get into physical confrontation after Celtics beat Wizards

The physicality between the Celtics and Wizards on Wednesday night ended up carrying beyond the final buzzer as John Wall and Jae Crowder got involved in a dustup following the Celtics’ 117-108 win.

The incident began with some jawing between both players as Crowder walked towards the Celtics bench after the win. Things became heated quickly however when Crowder stuck his finger in the face of Wall. The Wizards point guard responded with a slap to the face before security and several players jumped in to separate the two players, including Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier.

Here are a few angles of the Wall-Crowder, Wizards-Celtics argument: pic.twitter.com/75tw37WEqf — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) January 12, 2017

Several police officers remained stationed in between the Celtics and Wizards locker room after the game, but both sides tried to downplay the incident in the aftermath.

“Just some altercation” Wall said. “We knew there was going to be some trash-talking. We knew it was going to be a physical game. That’s all it was: Just a little trash-talking and a physical game.”

Crowder declined to discuss the altercation when asked about it by reporters.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about. I ain’t got no comment about that,” he said. “You want to talk about the game? Anyone want to talk about the game?”

Wizards small forward Otto Porter Jr. also accused the Celtics of playing dirty after the game, an accusation Thomas strongly denied.

“It’s not us. I know that,” Thomas said. “We ain’t gonna be running and telling. That’s what we’re not going to do. But we’re not a dirty team. That’s not what the Celtics are about. We play hard. So if playing hard is dirty, then I guess we are a dirty team. But there was no dirty play. I didn’t see none. It’s just a lot of chatter. That’s what guys do.”

The Celtics next face off with the Wizards on Jan. 24 in Washington.