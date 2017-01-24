Brad Stevens cracks an ‘alternative fact’ joke before Wizards game

Kellyanne Conway, a top advisor to President Donald Trump, has caught flak from nearly all directions for using the term “alternative facts” to defend her boss’s baseless claims. Perhaps most surprisingly is how the sports world jumped on the term.

Even the usually staid Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens got in on the troll du jour ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Wizards. Speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C., the Celtics coach slightly exaggerated the degree of the Celtics’ November loss to their newfound rivals.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens after saying they were down 40 to Wiz in Nov.: 'That's an alternative fact. That's how they roll [in DC.]" — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Stevens is the third NBA coach to specifically mock the term, joining the Golden State Warriors’ Steve Kerr and the San Antonio Spurs’ Greg Popovich. While the Celtics coach generally avoids giving headline-making statements, he has made it clear he is no fan of Trump.

“It wasn’t my vote,” Stevens said the day after the November election, according to MassLive. “Let’s put it that way.”