Celtics jerseys to have GE logo next season
A General Electric logo will adorn the left-chest area of the Celtics’ jerseys starting next season, according to a team source.
The Celtics and GE scheduled “a major announcement” for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at GE headquarters in Boston.
