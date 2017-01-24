Celtics lose third straight, 123-108 to Wizards

By
IAN QUILLEN
AP,
January 24, 2017
Washington Wizards’ John Wall drives to the basket past Boston Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas. —Nick Wass / AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and the Washington Wizards extended their home winning streak to 14 games with a 123-108 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

John Wall added 27 points, and Markieff Morris had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Wizards never trailed while scoring their most points this season.

It came in a game they openly labeled a grudge match, even arriving at the Verizon Center in funeral-themed black clothing.

Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points and had 13 assists, but shot 1 of 7 in the fourth quarter in Boston’s third straight loss.

Al Horford added 22 points and Jae Crowder had 17 for Celtics. Boston allowed the Wizards to shoot 57.8 percent from the floor, its worst field goal percentage defense of the season.

Advertisement

Upset at perceived dirty play by the Celtics in the teams’ first two meetings, the Wizards arrived at the Verizon Center in an array of black attire.

On Jan. 11, the Celtics’ 117-108 victory ended with Wall and Crowder trading verbal barbs that nearly escalated. Both were later fined.

There was only minor tension this time around as the Wizards controlled the game throughout.

After building their lead to 12 three times in the second half, Washington finally stretched it to 110-97 when Beal hit a driving bank shot, absorbed Marcus Smart’s foul and converted a three-point play.

A few possessions later, Beal stole Crowder’s pass to Thomas and converted a finger roll to make it 114-100. Wall’s dunk and three-point play over Kelly Olynyk, complete with a biceps flex in the middle, made it 119-104.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Shot 2 of 12 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range in the first quarter. . Thomas scored 20 or more points for the 28th consecutive game. . C Tyler Zeller was available for the first time since a sinus infection sidelined him at the start of the new year. He did not play.

Wizards: Hold the league’s longest active home winning streak and would tie their third-longest in franchise history with their next home win. … Made their first six field goals to take an early 13-6 lead. . Improved to 3-7 in the second game of back-to-back sets.

Advertisement

FASHION SENSE

Wall’s black apparel consisted of a designer T-shirt beneath a varsity-style jacket as he arrived at Verizon Center on Tuesday. Otto Porter went the more formal route with an all-black suit, complete with black shirt, tie and sunglasses.

Coach Scott Brooks appreciated the team-bonding nature of the fashion theme, but resisted joining in.

“My daughter just texted me and she said, ‘Do not wear your black jeans, because you kind of look a little chunky in them,'” Brooks said. “So I wore my blue jeans tonight.”

UP NEXT

Celtics: Complete their back-to-back set at home against Houston on Wednesday.

Wizards: Begin a two-game road swing at Atlanta on Friday.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Workers move lighting equipment outside NRG Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in NFL football's Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots
Rest over as Patriots begin Super Bowl prep for Falcons January 24, 2017 | 9:48 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
A look inside some key numbers for the Super Bowl matchup January 24, 2017 | 8:04 PM
Detroit Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia watches his two-run homerun during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Detroit. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 4-3. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
MLB
AP source: Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Blue Jays agree to deal January 24, 2017 | 7:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James pauses during overtime in the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. The Spurs won 118-115. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
LeBron miffed with direction of slumping Cavs January 24, 2017 | 7:36 PM
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
NFL
Bengals' Adam Jones issues apology after police release video January 24, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NFL
Ben Roethlisberger isn't ruling out retirement January 24, 2017 | 7:12 PM
The Celtics’ uniforms will have a GE logo on them next season.
Boston Celtics
Celtics jerseys to have GE logo next season January 24, 2017 | 6:14 PM
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 18: Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on January 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens cracks an 'alternative fact' joke before Wizards game January 24, 2017 | 4:57 PM
Avery Bradley and the Celtics have connected on 28.4 percent of their 3-point attempts thus far.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Avery Bradley's absence looms large January 24, 2017 | 3:46 PM
Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien stands in the bench in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-1. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Boston Bruins
Bruins week ahead: B's fighting for Julien's job before All Star break? January 24, 2017 | 1:58 PM
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge might have more up his sleeve.
Boston Celtics
30 thoughts for 30 days until the NBA trade deadline January 24, 2017 | 1:29 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, left, speaks with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones after the second of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 33-32. Andrews revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated's MMQB that was published online on Jan. 24, 2017, that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Sports News
Erin Andrews had cervical cancer surgery during NFL season January 24, 2017 | 1:27 PM
Donald Trump talks to Tom Brady prior to a 2004 playoff game.
New England Patriots
Kellyanne Conway says Trump is 'grateful' for Tom Brady's loyalty January 24, 2017 | 12:02 PM
Julian Edelman fights off Steelers defenders during the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
Steelers linebacker admits Patriots 'hit us by surprise' January 24, 2017 | 11:16 AM
Washington Wizards guard John Wall, right, gestures toward Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the second half of Wednesday's game.
New England Patriots
Morning sports update: Wizards wearing all black to Celtics rematch January 24, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn leaves a press conference at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
New England Patriots
Falcons coach on Super Bowl: 'It's going to be a hell of a battle' January 24, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Chris Hogan had 180 receiving yards and two touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
Road to the Super Bowl paved with postseason mismatches January 24, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NHL
NHL's oldest ex-player, stays wry and spry at 96 January 24, 2017 | 5:00 AM
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons signals a first down in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
6 overreactions heading into Super Bowl LI January 24, 2017 | 2:08 AM
Tennis
Venus Williams sets Australian record January 23, 2017 | 9:52 PM
Local News
Becker College mourns death of hockey captain January 23, 2017 | 9:40 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New England Patriots
Ranking the Patriots' AFC Championship Game victories January 23, 2017 | 9:08 PM
Viewers in Boston tuned in to watch Tom Brady and Bill Belichick add to their trophy collection.
New England Patriots
Patriots draw huge local TV ratings in victory over Steelers January 23, 2017 | 8:54 PM
Defensive back Eric Rowe (25) celebrates with Logan Ryan after Ryan broke up a pass in the fourth quarter.
New England Patriots
Patriots' defense ignored critics on the way to Super Bowl January 23, 2017 | 8:38 PM
NBA
Steve Kerr calls some players' All-Star votes a 'mockery' January 23, 2017 | 6:50 PM
Tiger Woods stands on the 18th green during the trophy ceremony for Quicken Loans National PGA golf tournament winner Billy Hurley III in Bethesda, Md., in June 2016.
Politics
Tiger Woods on Trump's golf game: 'He can rip it' January 23, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Boston, MA - 1/23/2017 - Dennis Harrison (cq) is arraigned in East Boston district court. He is alleged to have pulled the fire alarm in the middle of the night at the airport hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 24falsealarm Reporter: Cristela Guerra
New England Patriots
'I’m drunk. I’m stupid. I’m a Pats fan,' explains man accused of pulling fire alarm at Steelers hotel January 23, 2017 | 2:45 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Before beating the Steelers, Tom Brady spent part of his weekend being a hockey dad January 23, 2017 | 1:48 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12) and Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before the team's preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady toasts to the 'wolf pack' of Patriots quarterbacks January 23, 2017 | 12:27 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady doesn't know why his friendship with Trump is 'such a big deal' January 23, 2017 | 11:14 AM