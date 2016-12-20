Meet Josh Tobias, the prospect acquired in exchange for Clay Buchholz

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

In a trade announced on Tuesday, the Red Sox sent right-handed pitcher Clay Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor league second baseman Josh Tobias. While much of the initial attention in Boston is understandably focused on the departure of Buchholz, here is what Red Sox fans should know about Tobias as he joins the organization.

Hailing from Greensboro, North Carolina, Tobias was drafted by the Phillies in the 10th round of the 2015 MLB draft. At the age of 24, he has spent two seasons in the minor leagues. Across three levels of Class-A baseball, he has 50 doubles, 220 total hits and a batting average of .301.

In April 2016, the switch hitter was listed by Baseball America as a prospect in line for a “quick promotion” — along with (then) Red Sox prospects Andrew Benintendi and Yoan Moncada. BA‘s Ben Badler described him as having a “compact frame” and determined that he could prove to be a “steal” for the Phillies, as he was projected as a 5th-round pick. He would go on to earn South Atlantic League mid-season and postseason All-Star honors for the 2016 season.

Before joining the Phillies, Tobias attended the University of Florida, where he made it on the SEC All-Freshman team in 2011. After battling injuries, he led the team in batting (.366) and OPS (1.004) as a senior.