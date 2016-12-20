Red Sox trade Clay Buchholz to Phillies

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Red Sox traded longtime starter Clay Buchholz to the Phillies in exchange for minor league second baseman Josh Tobias on Tuesday.

In doing so, the team augmented its financial flexibility while depleting its big league rotation depth – an area in which the team did appear to have some surplus after acquiring Chris Sale from the White Sox last month.

