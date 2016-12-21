What the stats say about Clay Buchholz’s Red Sox career

Clay Buchholz
Clay Buchholz –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
Paul Swydan
6:28 AM

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

COMMENTARY

Love him or hate him, Clay Buchholz pitched for the Red Sox for quite some time. As Chad Finn detailed on Tuesday, he was always teasing us with his potential for greatness, yet rarely achieving said greatness, at least for any extended period. Nevertheless, he’s still an important figure in Red Sox lore, so I thought it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane and see just how his statistics stack up throughout Red Sox history.

First, there’s his aforementioned tenure. Buchholz pitched for the Red Sox in 10 seasons. Only four pitchers have pitched for the Sox in more seasons: Tim Wakefield (17 seasons), Roger Clemens (13), Bob Stanley (13) and Ike Delock (11). Joining Buchholz at the 10-season mark is Bill Lee and Mel Parnell. Despite this, Buchholz only ranks 28th in franchise history in terms of innings pitched. Among those with more innings pitched than Buchholz include Babe Ruth, who only played for the Red Sox for six seasons. Two other pitchers who only pitched in six seasons for the Sox — Bill Dinneen and Dutch Leonard — also pitched more innings for the Sox than did Buchholz.

Advertisement

Buchholz was one of just 42 pitchers to toss 1,000 or more innings in Red Sox history. He certainly could have started more games, and a look at Parnell gives a hint. While Buchholz started 188 games for the Sox, good for 16th-highest in team history, Parnell — who again, also pitched for the Sox for 10 years — started 232 games. Buchholz never started 30 games in a season. His three best seasons were 29, 28 and 28 games started, which are totally fine totals, but from there he dropped down to 21, 18 and 16 (twice). Parnell, on the other hand, had three seasons with more than 30 starts, and three others with at least 27. Oh, what could have been.

The lament of what could have been shows up in his overall value. Curt Schilling’s 98 Red Sox starts were worth more WAR (15.0) than Buchholz’s 188 starts (14.1). Buchholz ranks 28th in innings pitched, but only 33rd overall in WAR. Two other pitchers who tossed fewer than 1,000 innings for the Sox — Wes Ferrell (877.2 IP) and Howard Ehmke (989.2) — were worth more WAR than was Buchholz. Jonathan Papelbon, who only tossed 429.1 innings, was worth nearly as much WAR as Buchholz (13.9).

Still, there are plenty of pitchers in Boston history who can’t equal the value that Buchholz delivered. Among them are Oil Can Boyd (11.9 WAR), Babe Ruth (12.3 WAR as a pitcher), Red Ruffing (12.7 WAR), Mike Boddicker (9.0), Daisuke Matsuzaka (7.5), Frank Viola (6.7), Eddie Cicotte (8.6) and Bronson Arroyo (6.2).

Advertisement

Only 10 pitchers in team history struck out more batters than did Buchholz. You’ve probably heard of all of them: Clemens, Wakefield, Pedro Martinez, Jon Lester, Cy Young, Josh Beckett, Luis Tiant, Bruce Hurst, “Smoky” Joe Wood and Bill Monobouquette. Given one more average Buchholz season, he likely would have passed Wood and Monobouquette to move into ninth place.

Of course, a big part of why fans couldn’t stand Buchholz had less do with his actual performance and how grating his outings were. In the PITCHf/x era of 2008-present, there have been 1,642 starting pitcher seasons with at least 50 innings pitched. Of them, the two that rank as the slowest in terms of Pace — the time between pitches, which is one of the few things that a starting pitcher controls almost exclusively — are Josh Beckett in 2011 (26.9 seconds) and Clay Buchholz in 2011 (26.7). Just another reason why the 2011 season was such a bitter disappointment for the Fenway faithful.

It wasn’t just that season that Buchholz took forever to throw the ball. His fastest season on record was in 2013, when he took 24.3 seconds between pitches, which is still a really long time. In the PITCHf/x era, there have been 261 qualified starting pitchers, and Buchholz’s 25.2 Pace is tied for dead last with Matsuzaka. So, yeah, he took his sweet time, which was especially frustrating when he wasn’t on, and he seemed to take even longer once runners got on base.

In other respects, there wasn’t much remarkable about Buchholz in either a good or bad way. He was rarely bad enough to be awful, the first half of 2016 excepted, and he was rarely good enough as to be commendable. From 2008-2016, ostensibly the full seasons of his career, his best season by WAR was 3.2 in 2015. Among Red Sox starting pitching seasons in that timeframe, it ranks 12th behind five Jon Lester seasons, three Josh Beckett seasons, and a Rick Porcello, David Price and John Lackey season.

Advertisement

That seems as fitting a coda for Clay Buchholz as possible. He pitched for the Red Sox for a long time, and he’ll certainly be remembered, but his overall body of work seems unlikely to be one that’s remembered fondly.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Tom Brady was selected to the Pro Bowl for the eighth straight time and 12th overall in his 17 year NFL career.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is selected for his 12th Pro Bowl December 20, 2016 | 11:59 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) and forward Jarell Martin (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)=
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 44, Celtics beat Grizzlies in OT December 20, 2016 | 11:20 PM
Boston, MA: 12-20-16: When the Bruins Brad Marchand (63) collided with his goalie Tuukka Rask behind the net in the first period, it created an opening for the Islanders Anders Lee (27) and he took full advantage, as he reached his stick across Rask and slipped the puck over the line for a 1-0 New York lead. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Bruins lose 4-2 to Islanders as Thomas Greiss stops 48 shots December 20, 2016 | 10:38 PM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 17: Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets gets tackled by Cameron Wake #91 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 17, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NFL
Jets' Bryce Petty says he expects to play against Patriots December 20, 2016 | 8:40 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL has fined the New York Giants, Ben McAdoo and moved the team’s fourth-round pick in next year’s draft to the end of the round because the rookie coach used a walkie-talkie for about five plays during the fourth quarter of a game against Dallas a little more than a week ago. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
NFL fines Giants, coach for walkie-talkie December 20, 2016 | 7:34 PM
The men's 2017 Boston Marathon jacket.
Boston Marathon
Here's what the 2017 Boston Marathon jacket looks like December 20, 2016 | 5:59 PM
Isaiah Thomas' (4) returned to the Celtics' lineup and sparked the offense.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Isaiah Thomas rights the ship December 20, 2016 | 5:01 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 10: Clay Buchholz #11 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the American League Divison Series at Fenway Park on October 10, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski: Buchholz 'wouldn't necessarily' have had opportunity to start for Red Sox December 20, 2016 | 3:36 PM
Clay Buchholz won 81 games during nine-plus seasons with the Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
Clay Buchholz was the embodiment of sporadically fulfilled promise December 20, 2016 | 2:38 PM
Josh Tobias hits a home run in the minor leagues.
Boston Red Sox
Meet the prospect acquired in exchange for Clay Buchholz December 20, 2016 | 12:45 PM
Clay Buchholz spent 10 seasons in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trade Clay Buchholz to Phillies December 20, 2016 | 11:36 AM
Frank Vatrano of the Bruins advances the puck against the Blackhawks at the United Center on April 3, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' Frank Vatrano: 'I think I’m ready to play' December 20, 2016 | 9:49 AM
The Nauset Regional soccer team poses for a portrait in Eastham, MD on Dec. 7, 2016.
High School Sports
10 moments to remember from high school sports this fall December 20, 2016 | 9:23 AM
Trey Flowers sacks Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.
New England Patriots
Is Patriots defense better off without Jamie Collins? December 20, 2016 | 9:16 AM
Tennis
Two-time Wimbledon champ injured by knife-wielding attacker at her home December 20, 2016 | 7:44 AM
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (left) and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have been considered among the best minds in football for a while now.
New England Patriots
Patriots coordinators burnish resumes while on Super Bowl run December 20, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Dennis Seidenberg will return to Boston this week as a member of the New York Islanders.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Old friends visit before the holidays December 19, 2016 | 11:07 PM
Former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin waves to fans as he walks on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jaguars have interest in bringing back Tom Coughlin December 19, 2016 | 7:36 PM
Patriots defenders Shea McClellin and Logan Ryan stopping Broncos running back Devonte Booker for a short gain.
New England Patriots
Defense showing its toughness for playoff-bound Patriots December 19, 2016 | 3:44 PM
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady stop for a picture after the 2016 clash between the Patriots and Broncos in Denver.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady, Peyton Manning stopped for a picture after the game December 19, 2016 | 2:12 PM
Emmanuel Sanders being coverage by cornerback Malcolm Butler in the third quarter of Sunday's game in Denver.
New England Patriots
Broncos' wideout denies that Malcolm Butler shut him down December 19, 2016 | 12:33 PM
NFL
Stanford star to skip bowl game to prepare for NFL draft December 19, 2016 | 12:29 PM
A general view inside U.S. Bank Stadium as the Colts and Vikings play in Minneapolis.
NFL
Twitter hoax targeted Vikings, stadium and the homeless December 19, 2016 | 12:12 PM
Noriana Radwan.
College Sports
Ex-UConn soccer player to sue over punishment for giving middle finger December 19, 2016 | 11:52 AM
Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Patriots on Dec. 18, 2016 in Denver.
New England Patriots
Talib: Broncos 'aren’t scared of Brady at all' December 19, 2016 | 10:13 AM
Soccer
Russia accused of doping cover-up in national soccer teams December 19, 2016 | 9:32 AM
Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan celebrates against the Broncos.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the Broncos December 19, 2016 | 9:18 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) goes to the basket against the Heat on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas didn't think he deserved to be ejected for elbow December 19, 2016 | 8:44 AM
Celtics play rock-paper-scissors.
Boston Celtics
Watch the Celtics play rock-paper-scissors to choose technical foul shooter December 19, 2016 | 8:15 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady making an audible at the line of scrimmage against the Broncos.
New England Patriots
Ho, Ho, Hum: Patriots celebrate their annual AFC East sovereignty December 19, 2016 | 7:33 AM