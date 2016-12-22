Morning sports update: Manny Ramirez prepping for pro baseball comeback?

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

According to his wife, Manny might be getting ready for a return to pro ball; the Patriots activated another quarterback; and the Red Sox sound excited about Josh Tobias.

Manny Ramirez considering pro baseball comeback: We spoke with Manny’s wife, Juliana, who tells us the 12 time MLB All-Star and World Series MVP has been training like crazy … and has been in talks with a pro team outside the United States. “He is training extremely hard,” Juliana says … “Batting, CrossFit, Orange Theory. He never stops.” [TMZ.com]

Patriots activate Jacoby Brissett off injured reserve: The Patriots have activated rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett following a two-month stint on injured reserve recovering from a right thumb injury. [Boston.com]

Why the Red Sox aren’t viewing newly-acquired Josh Tobias as just throw-in: “He’s definitely not just another body,” said Red Sox director of professional scouting Gus Quattlebaum. “We see him as having potential as a versatile, switch-hitting guy with make-up and a feel to hit. Whenever you can find someone who can hit that guy is going to standout.” [WEEI.com]

If you miss the Hartford Whalers, this will brighten your day: The Whalers left Connecticut in 1997 and became the Carolina Hurricanes. But today there is some joy in Whalerville. Josh Kantor, the organist at Fenway Park, has recorded a new version of “Brass Bonanza,” the iconic theme song that blared through the Hartford Civic Center loudspeakers whenever the Whalers scored. [BostonGlobe.com]