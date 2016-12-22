Red Sox minor league catcher suspended 50 games
Two minor league players connected to the Red Sox were suspended for 50 games on Thursday after testing positive for amphetamine use.
Catcher Jake Romanski, who turned 26 on Thursday, played last season with Double A Portland. He hit .308 with a .748 OPS. His suspension is effective at the start of the season.
Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.
Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.
Advertisement
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.