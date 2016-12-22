Red Sox minor league catcher suspended 50 games

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Two minor league players connected to the Red Sox were suspended for 50 games on Thursday after testing positive for amphetamine use.

Catcher Jake Romanski, who turned 26 on Thursday, played last season with Double A Portland. He hit .308 with a .748 OPS. His suspension is effective at the start of the season.

