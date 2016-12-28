Eduardo Rodriguez ‘tweaks’ his knee in winter ball

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been pitching winter ball in Caracas, Venezuela, had to leave his game for Navegantes del Magallanes in the first inning Tuesday when he suffered right knee discomfort.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski wrote in an email, “He tweaked his knee last night pitching. It doesn’t appear to be anything serious.”

