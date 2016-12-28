Eduardo Rodriguez ‘tweaks’ his knee in winter ball
Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been pitching winter ball in Caracas, Venezuela, had to leave his game for Navegantes del Magallanes in the first inning Tuesday when he suffered right knee discomfort.
Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski wrote in an email, “He tweaked his knee last night pitching. It doesn’t appear to be anything serious.”
