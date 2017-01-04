Morning sports update: Andrew Benintendi polls as baseball’s best prospect

Yoan Moncada was second.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi looks around Safeco Field as he warms up before batting practice prior to the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi was voted by baseball execs as the game's top prospect. –Ted S. Warren / AP
By
8:08 AM

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Celtics took care of business against Utah Tuesday night, but not without upsetting Jae Crowder in the process.

Pipeline poll: Execs tab MLB’s best prospects: This year’s vote was a bit closer than last year’s, with a Red Sox prospect leading the way and a former one coming in second. (MLB.com)

Jae Crowder felt disrespected by Gordon Hayward cheers from Garden crowd: Crowder expressed his displeasure with Boston fans on social media Tuesday night. (Boston.com)

Isaiah Thomas’ 29 points, 15 assists send Celtics past Jazz 115-104: Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and a career-high 15 assists, and the Boston Celtics made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game in beating the Utah Jazz 115-104 on Tuesday night. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

Reports are positive on Eduardo Rodriguez: Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez is walking without pain and is expected to be ready for spring training after injuring his right knee while pitching in Venezuela Dec. 27. (Boston Globe)

Ty Law among Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists: Also making the finals are Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner. (Boston.com)

Josh McDaniels to interview for three head jobs Saturday: The Patriots’ players will be off this weekend with a bye in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. But the assistant coaches will be plenty busy. (Boston Globe)

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Jae Crowder took exception to the TD Garden crowd Wednesday.
Boston Celtics
Jae Crowder felt disrespected by Gordon Hayward cheers from Garden crowd January 4, 2017 | 7:17 AM
Skiing
Freeskiing, snowboarding competition coming this week to Waterville Valley January 4, 2017 | 7:11 AM
NFL
Where each NFL team needs to upgrade most January 4, 2017 | 2:02 AM
Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law raises one of the four Lombardi Trophies before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
NFL
Ty Law among Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists January 4, 2017 | 12:40 AM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) passes the ball as he drives between the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Thomas had 29 points and 15 assists as the Celtics defeated the Jazz 115-104. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas' 29 points, 15 assists send Celtics past Jazz January 3, 2017 | 10:28 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) knocks the ball out of the hand of Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
NFL
Browns owners send letter of apology to ticket holders January 3, 2017 | 8:56 PM
NFL
Vince Wilfork is contemplating retirement after season January 3, 2017 | 8:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap is a versatile, All-NBA defender.
Boston Celtics
Should the Celtics try to trade for Paul Millsap? January 3, 2017 | 8:32 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be greeting a possible future employer Saturday.
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels to interview for three head jobs Saturday January 3, 2017 | 8:25 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009 file photo, casinos are pictured on the Las Vegas Strip. Tourism officials said 42 million people visited Las Vegas in 2015, an all-time record for Sin City that continues to recover from the hard-hitting recession of several years ago. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
NFL
Starbucks barista wins $900,000 in NFL handicapping contest January 3, 2017 | 6:58 PM
National News
Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka January 3, 2017 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) after Floyd scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots
NFL Power Rankings: Patriots finish regular season at No. 1 January 3, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Jets 41-3 at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Ageless Tom Brady leads hot Patriots team into playoffs January 3, 2017 | 3:28 PM
Steve Smith is tackled by a swarming Patriots defense.
New England Patriots
Steve Smith compared playing the Patriots to 'Little Giants' January 3, 2017 | 3:02 PM
NFL
Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retires, 5 assistants let go January 3, 2017 | 1:56 PM
High School Sports
Football players settle hazing case over 'No Gay Thursday' January 3, 2017 | 1:48 PM
NFL
Osweiler to start for Texans against Raiders January 3, 2017 | 12:39 PM
Michael Floyd blocks Miami defender Tony Lippett, springing Julian Edelman free for a touchdown gallop.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman's 'Regulate' tribute to Michael Floyd's devastating block January 3, 2017 | 11:58 AM
NFL
Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation January 3, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Commissioner Roger Goodell's punishments haven't slowed down the Patriots this season.
New England Patriots
Thank you, Roger Goodell January 3, 2017 | 9:36 AM
Skiing
Shiffrin skies out in 1st run, misses World Cup slalom record January 3, 2017 | 9:24 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates against the Heat on Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Isaiah Thomas secures a spot in franchise history January 3, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Mookie may not have won MVP, but he did win a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove.
Boston Red Sox
What does 2017 have in store for the Red Sox? Here are a few predictions January 3, 2017 | 8:07 AM
Celtics center Tyler Zeller (L) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart, Tyler Zeller hospitalized with ailments January 3, 2017 | 7:36 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth-quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
New England Patriots
The statistical case for Tom Brady as 2016 NFL MVP January 3, 2017 | 6:00 AM
Shea McClellin's leap over the line vs. the Ravens resulted in a blocked field goal attempt.
New England Patriots
10 individual plays that defined Patriots’ season January 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
MLB
Hall of Fame voters soften stance on stars of steroids era January 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
New Jersey Devils' Sergey Kalinin celebrates his goal as Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask and Austin Czarnik (27) look on during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Devils defeated the Bruins 3-0. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Boston Bruins
Bruins fall 3-0 to Cory Schneider, Devils January 2, 2017 | 11:20 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks up at the scoreboard, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
New England Patriots
Here's the schedule for the NFL's first two playoff weekends January 2, 2017 | 10:36 PM
FILE - In a Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills annoounced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, that they have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of their last game of the season after he failed to lead Buffalo to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
NFL
Bills owner explains why he fired Rex Ryan January 2, 2017 | 5:07 PM