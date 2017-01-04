Morning sports update: Andrew Benintendi polls as baseball’s best prospect

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Celtics took care of business against Utah Tuesday night, but not without upsetting Jae Crowder in the process.

Pipeline poll: Execs tab MLB’s best prospects: This year’s vote was a bit closer than last year’s, with a Red Sox prospect leading the way and a former one coming in second. (MLB.com)

Jae Crowder felt disrespected by Gordon Hayward cheers from Garden crowd: Crowder expressed his displeasure with Boston fans on social media Tuesday night. (Boston.com)

Isaiah Thomas’ 29 points, 15 assists send Celtics past Jazz 115-104: Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and a career-high 15 assists, and the Boston Celtics made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game in beating the Utah Jazz 115-104 on Tuesday night. (Boston.com)

Reports are positive on Eduardo Rodriguez: Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez is walking without pain and is expected to be ready for spring training after injuring his right knee while pitching in Venezuela Dec. 27. (Boston Globe)

Ty Law among Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists: Also making the finals are Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner. (Boston.com)

Josh McDaniels to interview for three head jobs Saturday: The Patriots’ players will be off this weekend with a bye in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. But the assistant coaches will be plenty busy. (Boston Globe)