Morning Sports update: Curt Schilling battles Hall of Fame voter on radio
Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling got heated with a Hall of Fame voter on WEEI, the Bruins recalled a goaltender, and Tom Brady has some pajamas for you.
Curt Schilling calls Kirk & Callahan to battle New Jersey writer who called him ‘scumbag,’ won’t give him Hall of Fame vote: On Thursday’s Kirk & Callahan Show, NJ.com writer Randy Miller called in to defend his column declaring Schilling a scumbag. Citing his behavior as a teammate, and not some recent questionable internet memes, Miller said he decided to stop giving Schilling a vote for the Hall of Fame. [WEEI.com]
Bruins recall Zane McIntyre; assign Anton Khudobin: McIntyre, 24, is undefeated with Providence in 2016-17, compiling a 10-0-0 record. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound netminder leads the AHL in goals against average (1.41) and save percentage (.951), and was recognized as AHL Goalie of the Month for December. [NHL.com]
How the Globe voted for the Baseball Hall of Fame: Five Globe staff members have earned a vote. The results will be announced on Jan. 18, but in the interest of full disclosure, we present the Globe ballots and each writer’s explanation. [BostonGlobe.com]
