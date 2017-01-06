Morning Sports update: Curt Schilling battles Hall of Fame voter on radio

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling got heated with a Hall of Fame voter on WEEI, the Bruins recalled a goaltender, and Tom Brady has some pajamas for you.

Curt Schilling calls Kirk & Callahan to battle New Jersey writer who called him ‘scumbag,’ won’t give him Hall of Fame vote: On Thursday’s Kirk & Callahan Show, NJ.com writer Randy Miller called in to defend his column declaring Schilling a scumbag. Citing his behavior as a teammate, and not some recent questionable internet memes, Miller said he decided to stop giving Schilling a vote for the Hall of Fame. [WEEI.com]

Bruins recall Zane McIntyre; assign Anton Khudobin: McIntyre, 24, is undefeated with Providence in 2016-17, compiling a 10-0-0 record. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound netminder leads the AHL in goals against average (1.41) and save percentage (.951), and was recognized as AHL Goalie of the Month for December. [NHL.com]

Zane McIntyre on the ice for practice. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/SqDHPc0Ro9 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 6, 2017

How the Globe voted for the Baseball Hall of Fame: Five Globe staff members have earned a vote. The results will be announced on Jan. 18, but in the interest of full disclosure, we present the Globe ballots and each writer’s explanation. [BostonGlobe.com]