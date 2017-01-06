Why didn’t the Red Sox pursue Edwin Encarnacion?

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

From the start of the offseason, the Red Sox remained consistent in their view that they were unlikely to spend heavily on a free-agent bat such as Edwin Encarnacion. Still, the true dimensions of what the team meant with such a claim went beyond expectations as the team sat on the sidelines while competitors struck relatively modest deals with Carlos Beltran (Astros, one-year, $16 million), Matt Holliday (Yankees, one-year, $13 million), and most notably, Encarnacion (Indians, three years, $60 million).

The Indians pounced on an opportunity to grab Encarnacion at a rate that suggested a discount relative to the market of just a couple of years ago, signing him for fewer years (three instead of four) and a lower average annual value ($20 million instead of $22.5 million) than the Red Sox invested in Hanley Ramirez after the 2014 season. Players of Encarnacion’s stature – including a star-caliber average of 39 homers and 4.2 Wins Above Replacement per year – are rarely available in free agency for the terms paid by Cleveland.

