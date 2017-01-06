Why didn’t the Red Sox pursue Edwin Encarnacion?

Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion smiles wearing a Cleveland Indians baseball jersey, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Cleveland. One win from a World Series title last season, the Indians finalized a $65 million, three-year contract with free agent slugger Encarnacion. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Edwin Encarnacion signed a three-year deal worth $60 million with the Cleveland Indians. –Tony Dejak / AP
By
The Boston Globe
10:56 AM

From the start of the offseason, the Red Sox remained consistent in their view that they were unlikely to spend heavily on a free-agent bat such as Edwin Encarnacion. Still, the true dimensions of what the team meant with such a claim went beyond expectations as the team sat on the sidelines while competitors struck relatively modest deals with Carlos Beltran (Astros, one-year, $16 million), Matt Holliday (Yankees, one-year, $13 million), and most notably, Encarnacion (Indians, three years, $60 million).

The Indians pounced on an opportunity to grab Encarnacion at a rate that suggested a discount relative to the market of just a couple of years ago, signing him for fewer years (three instead of four) and a lower average annual value ($20 million instead of $22.5 million) than the Red Sox invested in Hanley Ramirez after the 2014 season. Players of Encarnacion’s stature – including a star-caliber average of 39 homers and 4.2 Wins Above Replacement per year – are rarely available in free agency for the terms paid by Cleveland.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox Boston Globe MLB
