David Ortiz freaked out Red Sox nation with mysterious tweet

Having retired at the conclusion of the 2016 season, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz sent fans into a frenzy on Monday night with an ambiguous tweet.

Tagging the Boston Globe, Ortiz provided no writing in the tweet (which as of publication has not been deleted). The vagueness of the tweet only intensified the speculation over a possible comeback. Yet Ortiz didn’t expand or explain the original tweet:

The Globe replied twice to the tweet, but to no avail:

@davidortiz We are listening. You can tell us anything! — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 10, 2017

It’s not the first time that speculation has cropped up about an Ortiz comeback since the Red Sox’ season came to an inglorious end after being swept by the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series.

After Boston traded for starting pitcher Chris Sale in December, Ortiz noted on his Facebook that “you guys got me thinking.” As of now, Ortiz remains firmly retired and comfortable in his role making new advertisements.