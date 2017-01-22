David Ortiz mourns losses of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte, two fellow Dominican players killed in car crashes

David Ortiz tips his cap before his final regular season game at Fenway Park.
David Ortiz tipping his cap before his final regular season game at Fenway Park. –Keith Bedford / The Boston Globe
By
5:54 PM

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

As the face of Dominican baseball, David Ortiz was hit particularly hard by the deaths of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte, two Dominican MLB players killed in separate car accidents early Sunday morning in their native country.

“Every time I see things like this, it makes me real sad,” said the retired Red Sox slugger in an interview Sunday on MLB Network. Ortiz said he shared an agent with Ventura and knew both players very well.

“My goal has been to make sure these kids are taken care of,” he said, adding that he tries to give young players advice. “We get the fame and we get the money at an early age. … We want to do things so fast and not be aware of the dangers that they can get.”

Advertisement

The Dominican Republic has the second-highest rate of traffic-related deaths in the world, per the Associated Press:

…officials there believe alcohol, speed and a blatant disregard for traffic laws is to blame. Oscar Taveras, Jose Oliva, Rufino Linares and Jose Uribe are among players who have died in crashes in the country.

Both Ventura and Marte were killed in early morning highway accidents. As of Sunday it was unclear whether alcohol was involved.

During Sunday’s interview, Ortiz admitted that driving in his home country could be dangerous, but said players needed to show more concern for their own lives.

“What has to do with this is the guy not being concerned about ‘Hey, if I’m at a place , having fun, drinking, let’s have a friend of mine drive for me in case I want to take the highway later on. Let’s be concerned about the good things before the bad things happen”

Ortiz said many accidents involve people from out of town. He also said he avoids driving on the highway at night when he’s in the Dominican Republic.

On Twitter, Ortiz shared photos of remembering Ventura, a 25-year-old pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, and Marte, a former Indian infielder and Red Sox prospect.

Ortiz’s former teammate and fellow Dominican baseball player Pedro Martinez also posted on social media Sunday, mourning the loss of Ventura and Marte.

“Guys, the only way we can pay tribute to you, is by reflecting on the adjustments we all have to make in this game called life,” Martinez said in a tweet.

Advertisement

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox David Ortiz MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
MMichael Floyd
New England Patriots
Michael Floyd among the Patriots' inactives in the AFC Championship Game January 22, 2017 | 5:25 PM
Steelers fans at Cityside in Cleveland Circle.
Sports News
Where Steelers fans can get together in Boston for the AFC Championship Game January 22, 2017 | 5:06 PM
A Steelers fan in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium several hours before kickoff of the AFC Championship game.
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Steelers: Live updates from the AFC title Game January 22, 2017 | 4:34 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 02: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox laughs with Pedro Martinez during the pregame ceremony to honor Ortiz's retirement before his last regular season home game at Fenway Park on October 2, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Pedro Martinez thinks David Ortiz will make a comeback January 22, 2017 | 4:15 PM
MLB
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic January 22, 2017 | 12:30 PM
Brady in high school
New England Patriots
Tom Brady posts pre-game high school photo on Instagram January 22, 2017 | 11:15 AM
NBA
Spurs coach Popovich blasts President Trump January 22, 2017 | 10:24 AM
Emergency officials respond to a false alarm at the hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying Sunday morning.
New England Patriots
Police arrest Boston man for pulling fire alarm at Steelers hotel January 22, 2017 | 10:04 AM
Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Texans at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
NFL
Meet the low-cost contributors on each of the NFL's final four January 22, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Malcolm Butler will be one the Patriots' defensive backs charged with slowing down Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.
New England Patriots
Unconventional Preview: Patriots and Steelers have plenty of history, but it hasn't been much of a rivalry January 21, 2017 | 11:13 PM
Boston Celtics
Lillard, McCollum carry Portland to OT win over Boston January 21, 2017 | 9:11 PM
Fred Fletcher, field superintendent, applies the finishing touches to the logo at Gillette stadium in Foxborough where the New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in the AFC Championship game.
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Steelers: The stats, streaks and spread for the AFC title game January 21, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady will take center stage in the AFC championship game on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Steelers: Breaking down the key matchups January 21, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Boston, MA - 1/20/2017 - (3rd period) Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) scores the game winning goal late in the third period. The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Kevin Dupont, Topic: 21Bruins-Blackhawks, LOID: 8.3.1328617327.
Boston Bruins
Bruins lose to Blackhawks 1-0 on Marian Hossa's late goal January 20, 2017 | 9:56 PM
Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger shake hands.
New England Patriots
Brady-Roethlisberger IX: A look back at the star QBs' career matchups January 20, 2017 | 5:34 PM
FILE--Michigan quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass during the spring game, April 18, 1997, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The fifth-ranked Wolverines play No. 22 Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 5, 1998, in the season opener.
New England Patriots
5 things we learned from ESPN's interview with Tom Brady's longtime confidant January 20, 2017 | 4:19 PM
Malcolm Butler will be one the Patriots' defensive backs charged with slowing down Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.
New England Patriots
What the Steelers are saying about the Patriots January 20, 2017 | 4:19 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens during a news conference before an NFL football team practice, Wednesday, Jan.18, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady was asked if he really did call Donald Trump January 20, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr announced his retirement, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after learning he has a congenital spinal condition.
NFL
Ravens linebacker retires at 24 with spinal injury January 20, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Pittsburgh, PA - 10-23-16 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for an open receiver during second quarter action. Heinz Field - New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers - 2nd quarter action. (Barry Chin/Globe staff)
New England Patriots
AFC Championship prediction roundup: Don't expect Goodell at party January 20, 2017 | 1:04 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) arrives with his son Jonathan Kraft (L) a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, 20 January 2017.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft wore his sneakers to the presidential inauguration January 20, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Bill Belichick oversees the Patriots' practice on Wednesday.
New England Patriots
‘We have a big game’ is Belichick’s response to Trump January 20, 2017 | 10:50 AM
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz greets New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
David Ortiz pumps up Pats Nation with AFC Championship hype video January 20, 2017 | 9:39 AM
Damien Woody signing autographs for fans during his time as a member of the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Damien Woody on Brady's aura, Belichick's first Patriots training camp and business of football January 20, 2017 | 9:19 AM
Worker Fred Fletcher, of Norwood, Mass., spray paints finishing touches on an AFC championship logo on the field at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Boston police warn of fake Patriots playoff tickets January 20, 2017 | 8:12 AM
Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the Knicks at TD Garden on Jan. 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas misses out on All-Star starter spot due to tiebreaker January 20, 2017 | 7:46 AM
Soccer
British man dies at 2022 World Cup stadium site in Qatar January 20, 2017 | 6:53 AM
New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon (R) and co-driver John Kennard sit in their car at the start of the 85th Monte Carlo Rally on January 19, 2017.
Sports News
Spectator killed during 1st stage of Monte Carlo rally race January 20, 2017 | 2:03 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1984 file photo, New York Jets Mark Gastineau reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in East Rutherford, N.J. Former New York Jets sack-dancing star Mark Gastineau says he is suffering from several health issues caused from years of playing football. The 60-year-old Gastineau says during a radio interview with Pete McCarthy on 710 WOR Radio in New York that he has been diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
Former Jets star Mark Gastineau says he has several health issues January 19, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New England Patriots
Donald Trump gives Robert Kraft a shout-out at inaugural event January 19, 2017 | 9:51 PM