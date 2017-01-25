Red Sox sign Drew Pomeranz to $4.45 million contract

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

BOSTON (AP) — All-Star left-hander Drew Pomeranz and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a $4.45 million, one-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing next month.

Pomeranz had asked for $5.7 million and had been offered $3.6 million when the sides swapped proposed salaries on Jan. 15, the largest gap among the players who exchanged. His deal was announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was 11-12 with a 3.32 ERA in a career-high 30 starts and one relief appearance last year, when he made $1.35 million. He was acquired by the Red Sox from San Diego on July 14.

Left-hander Fernando Abad is Boston’s last player still on track for arbitration. Abad asked for $2.7 million and was offered $2 million.