Boston College to retire football jerseys of Matt Ryan, Luke Kuechly

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College will retire the jerseys of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly in separate ceremonies during the 2016 season.

Kuechly’s jersey will be retired at the Eagles’ Oct. 22 game against Syracuse. Ryan will be honored at the Nov. 19 game against Connecticut.

Kuechly was the most decorated defensive player in BC history after leading the nation in tackles for two seasons in a row. With Carolina, he has recorded more than 100 tackles in each of his first four NFL seasons. He was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 and AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.

Ryan led BC as high as No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 in 2007 and its first appearance in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. In eight NFL seasons with Atlanta, he has thrown for 32,757 yards and 202 touchdowns.

