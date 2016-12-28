He’s not a big shot. Hartford’s Jason Dunne just makes them.

University of Hartford's Jason Dunne goes up for a basket against Navy's Edward Alade on Dec. 22, 2016. Although the 6-foot 4-inch sophomore swingman was little known outside New Jersey when he arrived on his New England campus, Dunne has begun to draw national attention as he earns reputation as both a clutch shooter and dogged defender.
By
VINCENT M. MALLOZZI
New York Times News Service,
5:00 AM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Jason Dunne, the University of Hartford’s 6-foot-4 sophomore swingman, was little known outside New Jersey when he arrived on this small New England campus last year. But driven by the springs in his legs and, perhaps, a chip on his shoulder, he has begun to draw attention on the national stage.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Dunne said last week after tallying a game-high 18 points and five steals in a 63-54 victory over Navy, the only other team to offer him a Division I basketball scholarship following a standout career at Matawan High School on the Jersey Shore.

“There’s no sense in looking back and getting mad at other schools for overlooking me,” Dunne said. “It’s not about proving those people wrong, it’s about proving other people right, people like my coaches and teammates and family and friends who believe in me.”

Dunne, who has earned a reputation as both a clutch shooter and a dogged defender, is averaging 14.5 points and five rebounds per game for Hartford (5-8), a midmajor program in the America East Conference. His emergence alongside Jalen Ross, a senior guard averaging 21 points, has created a buzz for the university.

Undoubtedly, it has also led to some regret for colleges that didn’t try to recruit him.

What they missed out on, according to John Gallagher, Hartford’s coach, is “a high-level scorer with a high level of athleticism and competitiveness and zest for the game.”

Boston College learned all about Dunne on Dec. 9 when he put together a career-high 25-point, seven-rebound performance that led to a 65-63 upset of the Eagles. Dunne’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining gave Hartford its first-ever victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

By then, Dunne had already created a stir. On Nov. 15, he hit a long 3-pointer late in overtime to lift Hartford to an 82-78 victory over Niagara in what was the first nationally televised men’s game at the Reich Family Pavilion. Dunne’s clutch basket, which electrified the small capacity crowd of 2,607, was shown that night on ESPN’s Top Ten highlights.

It is out of such moments that a program begins to build an identity.

Ten days after knocking off Boston College, Dunne returned to New Jersey and nearly led Hartford to an upset of Rutgers. He finished with 18 points and four rebounds and the Scarlet Knights barely survived, escaping with a 77-75 victory.

“Obviously, he was overlooked,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said regarding the lack of attention Dunne received from Division I recruiters. “He’s a tall guard with a competitive spirit who can really, really shoot the basketball.”

DeChellis added: “And he’s made some big shots.”

Dunne’s success on the college level has a familiar feel to Tom Stead, who was the coach at Matawan in the 2013-14 season, when Dunne, then a junior, led the Huskies to a 24-5 record, the best in team history. That run was capped by a 67-54 victory over Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in the Central Jersey Group II regional final. Dunne’s game-high 20 points gave Matawan the title, and its first state championship since 1957.

“Jason would have been more heavily recruited if other coaches knew what kind of team leader he is,” Stead said. “He’s an unselfish player with good size who can pass the ball, has a great shot and plays excellent defense.”

And, Stead added, “winning that state title was a real Hoosier moment for us.”

It was in fact their second Hoosier moment, the first occurring the previous season when Dunne helped orchestrate the most improbable victory in Matawan history, a stunning upset over national power Christian Brothers Academy in the annual Shore Conference Tournament. Matawan’s triumph marked the first time since the 1980s that Christian Brothers had lost a home game in that tournament.

So onward Dunne goes. He is just the second player from Matawan to attend college on a Division I basketball scholarship. Dax Pearson, a 6-7 forward-center who graduated in 1996, went on to play for Army.

The next player hoping to join that list is Dunne’s brother, Michael, a 6-4 junior guard. Not surprisingly, he has already received a verbal offer from Hartford.

“It would be a dream come true to play in the same backcourt as my brother,” he said recently.

The Dunne brothers, gym rats both, were taught the game at an early age by their father, Pat Dunne, a longtime AAU basketball coach whose current players include Bryan Antoine, a sophomore guard at the Ranney School in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, who is one of the most sought-after high school players in the nation.

“There’s a lot of talent in this area, but sometimes it doesn’t always get noticed,” the elder Dunne said when asked about the relatively minimal interest recruiters had in Jason. “In Jason’s case, some recruiters may have looked at him and thought he didn’t have a basketball body because he isn’t 6-8, 230 pounds, so they just dismissed him.

“But they underestimated his basketball IQ and the size of his heart and his determination to play at the Division I level, and now some of them are realizing that they lost out on a player who was better than they originally thought,” he added.

After the Navy game, Dunne signed autographs for several fans holding posters adorned with his image and said he was anticipating his team’s next challenge, a game Wednesday night at Davidson (6-4), which by now, surely knows who Jason Dunne is.

“Some people might look at me as an overnight success,” Dunne said. “But the people closest to me know that it took years of hard work to put myself in this position, and they believed that if given the chance I would rise to the occasion.”

And rise he does just every time he now has the ball in his hands.

TOPICS: College Sports
