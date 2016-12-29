Jim Christian going through process of trying to rebuild BC basketball

BC coach Jim Christian (center) stood with his coaching staff and players as the alma mater song was played after a loss to Clemson last year.
BC coach Jim Christian (center) stood with his coaching staff and players as the alma mater song was played after a loss to Clemson last year. –The Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
8:37 AM

The moment you begin to give up on Jim Christian and his Eagles, they respond with a performance that makes you believe the program is headed in the right direction, just not as quickly as we’d like.

Such was the case last week when Boston College upset Providence two days after losing at home to Fairfield, a game in which the Stags were favored.

The Eagles are 7-6 entering their New Year’s Day clash with Syracuse (8-5), a team that has the name but has lost to UConn, Georgetown, and St. John’s (by 33 points). It’s a significant game for Christian’s program.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: College Sports
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Patriots free safety Devin McCourty faces reporters following a team practice, on Nov. 2, 2016.
New England Patriots
Morning sports update: Devin McCourty says Patriots won't rest vs. Dolphins December 29, 2016 | 9:12 AM
The Cavaliers were able to keep the Celtics at arm's length during their last meeting.
Boston Celtics
Healthy Celtics are eager for rematch with Cavaliers December 29, 2016 | 8:48 AM
Gerald Green (right) gets a hand from teammate Amir Johnson (left) as well as the fans as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Gerald Green emerges as a factor December 29, 2016 | 7:22 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 13-2 heading into Sunday's final regular-season game.
New England Patriots
Ranking the AFC East coaches during the Bill Belichick era December 29, 2016 | 6:42 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a reporter's question after the NFL football owners meeting in Irving, Texas on Dec. 14, 2016.
NFL
The good, the bad, the ugly of NFL 2016 December 29, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Boston Marathon
85-year-old marathoner is so fast that even scientists marvel December 28, 2016 | 8:29 PM
Malden Mayor Gary Christenson speaks during a press conference to announce an agreement to build a minor league ballpark on a former National Grid site in downtown Malden. Also seen are, from left, Malden Redevelopment Authority executive Director Stephen Wishoski, National Grid Massachusetts President Marcy Reed, Attorney General Martha Coakley, Congressman Ed Markey, and President of the Boston Baseball Field of Dreams Alex Bok.JOSH REYNOLDS FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE (Regional, dick)
MLB
In Malden, dream to build baseball stadium is still alive December 28, 2016 | 7:23 PM
Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pitches against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Oct. 1, 2016.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox' Rodriguez ‘tweaks’ his knee in winter ball December 28, 2016 | 6:34 PM
NFL
NFL star suspended, entering drug treatment facility December 28, 2016 | 5:34 PM
A view of Sunday River ski resort in March, 2015 .
Skiing
Where to check ski conditions for every New England mountain December 28, 2016 | 2:19 PM
Bill Belichick rose to prominence as a defensive coach with the New York Giants from 1979-1991.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had a harsh explanation for why players end up on defense December 28, 2016 | 12:20 PM
College Sports
UConn hires Edsall to return as coach from NFL's Lions December 28, 2016 | 12:10 PM
Curt Schilling, Pedro Martinez, and Derek Lowe.
Boston Red Sox
From Pedro to Sale: Ranking the Red Sox' starting rotations of the past 20 years December 28, 2016 | 11:29 AM
A big Cam Newton fan met his hero.
College Sports
Cam Newton scores with visit to boy battling heart condition December 28, 2016 | 11:15 AM
Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch (97) does dance moves during team warm-up before a game against the New York Jets, on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
High praise for Patriots’ Alan Branch December 28, 2016 | 10:22 AM
Gerald Green (right) gets a hand from teammate Amir Johnson (left) as well as the fans as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Boston Celtics
This is why Gerald Green got another shot December 28, 2016 | 10:04 AM
New England Patriots
Giants' Victor Cruz says the Patriots 'don't want to see us' December 28, 2016 | 7:11 AM
YEAR IN FOCUS - SPORTS (1 of a set of 105) CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Sports News
Think you knew sports in 2016? Take this quiz to make sure December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Sports News
10 sports stunners that rocked 2016 December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
He's not a big shot. Hartford's unlikely star just makes them. December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Sports News
When giants fall: Sports lost Ali, Howe, Palmer, Summitt in 2016 December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss say they have ended engagement December 28, 2016 | 12:44 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, makes a save against Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Boston Bruins
Bruins come back from 3-0 deficit but lose to Blue Jackets December 27, 2016 | 10:24 PM
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin (1) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley scores 23 for Celtics in 113-103 win over Grizzlies December 27, 2016 | 10:18 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots carries the ball during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Recent road woes on minds of Patriots as they prep for Dolphins December 27, 2016 | 6:44 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/24/16 Patriots Tom Brady leaves the field after the game. Patriots defeated the Jets 41-3. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
NFL
AP Power Rankings: Patriots stay No. 1 going into season finale December 27, 2016 | 6:36 PM
76ers' Nerlens Noel in action against the Lakers on Dec. 16, 2016.
Boston Celtics
Would Nerlens Noel be worth the cost to Celtics? December 27, 2016 | 5:14 PM
Malcolm Butler (21) of the Patriots reacts with Patrick Chung (23) and Logan Ryan (26) after recovering a fumble against the Jets at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Here’s what will determine the Patriots’ seed for the playoffs December 27, 2016 | 5:13 PM
Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez appears in Suffolk Superior Court for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Locke, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Boston. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, is scheduled to go on trial in Feb 13, 2017 for the murder of two men in a 2012 drive-by shooting. (Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Crime
Prosecutors say Aaron Hernandez's tattoos link him to slayings December 27, 2016 | 3:57 PM
Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan listens to a question during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Dolphins won 34-31.(AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
NFL
Bills fire Rex Ryan December 27, 2016 | 11:58 AM