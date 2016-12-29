Jim Christian going through process of trying to rebuild BC basketball

The moment you begin to give up on Jim Christian and his Eagles, they respond with a performance that makes you believe the program is headed in the right direction, just not as quickly as we’d like.

Such was the case last week when Boston College upset Providence two days after losing at home to Fairfield, a game in which the Stags were favored.

The Eagles are 7-6 entering their New Year’s Day clash with Syracuse (8-5), a team that has the name but has lost to UConn, Georgetown, and St. John’s (by 33 points). It’s a significant game for Christian’s program.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.