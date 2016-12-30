UConn finishes up 2016 surprisingly undefeated

Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma calls to his team during a game against Maryland on Dec. 29, 2016 in College Park, Md. –The Associated Press
By
DOUG FEINBERG
AP,
3:50 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — As 2016 comes to a close, Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies finished the year unbeaten.

To the casual fan that’s no real surprise, as the Huskies have won four straight national championships and have earned nine titles in the past 15 years. Everyone, it seems, just expects them to win.

Still, their Hall of Fame coach admits even he’s surprised with the success the No. 1 team has had this year. The 12-0 start to the season was unanticipated with what they lost to graduation and the incredibly difficult schedule he put together.

“I thought we’d go 8-5 in the non-conference, maybe 10-3,” Auriemma reflected after Thursday night’s six-point win at No. 4 Maryland. “I am surprised. I set the schedule up so that this wouldn’t happen. And it’s happened.”

Advertisement

It’s hard to blame him for those thoughts, as crazy as they may sound. Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck went 1-2-3 in the WNBA draft this past April. UConn’s first 12 games featured seven opponents ranked in the Top 25, including No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Baylor and Maryland.

Yet here the Huskies stand, still unblemished as the calendar year comes to an end.

“What do you want me to tell you?” Auriemma mused on why they’ve been so successful this year. “I don’t have an answer for you. I wish I did.”

Auriemma then paused, catching a glance of a 2009 All-America poster across the hallway from where he was talking at Maryland’s arena.

“Look at that poster,” he said. “You got Maya Moore All-Pro, MVP of the WNBA; Tina Charles All-Pro, MVP of the WNBA, Olympic starter. Those were two of our greats and winning was expected. It seems much more improbable it was happening now. Maybe (the players) said we don’t have any preseason All-Americans or returning All-Americans, so we want to show them that we are pretty good, too.”

So far they have done just that. The eye-popping current winning streak sits at 87, three short of their own mark set by teams with Moore and Charles.

Advertisement

They are in really good shape to shatter that, considering their next 12 games are conference contests and the Huskies have never lost an American Athletic Conference match. The 90th consecutive win would come at home against South Florida on Jan. 10, with No. 91 happening four days later at SMU — the same city where the Huskies hope to return in April for a shot at a fifth straight title.

When UConn last won this many consecutive games from 2008-11 there were the inevitable comparisons to the vaunted UCLA men’s basketball record of 88 straight victories. They were chasing that mark. This time around, the only streak the Huskies are being compared to is their own 90-game run.

The last loss was Nov. 17, 2014 vs. Stanford.

Auriemma has said repeatedly this current run isn’t nearly as big a deal. UConn’s already been there and done that, so what’s the difference whether it ends up with 90, 100 or some other mind-boggling number of consecutive wins.

“I really don’t sit here and say how many are we going to win in a row,” he said. “I don’t feel any pressure. I don’t think our players do. They don’t seem to act like it.”

His players have echoed that sentiment. They smile when the streak is brought up, politely answering questions about it and earnestly saying they don’t think about it unless it’s mentioned to them.

“We don’t focus on streaks or records around here,” junior Kia Nurse said. “To be a part of it, of the two great teams that started it and this team that’s continued it, has been a whirlwind. We’re not chasing (the streak), we’re chasing every game that we’re facing that day.”

Advertisement

Auriemma has insisted that his team will inevitably lose.

It didn’t happen in 2015 or 2016. Who knows what next year will bring?

___

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

TOPICS: College Sports
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) catches a pass as Jets cornerback Juston Burris defends on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Michael Floyd working to learn Patriots' playbook December 30, 2016 | 5:05 PM
Kevin Garnett and Kevin McHale shown together in 2013.
Boston Celtics
Kevin Garnett and Kevin McHale discussed post moves dressed as monks December 30, 2016 | 3:31 PM
A measure of Sunday River's snowfall in the December 29th nor'easter.
Skiing
Here's how much snow New England ski areas got from the nor'easter December 30, 2016 | 11:43 AM
Tom Brady shouldn't be looking over his shoulder at the New York Giants.
New England Patriots
Who's afraid of the big, bad Giants? Not New England December 30, 2016 | 10:51 AM
Pablo Sandoval played only three games in 2016 before needing shoulder surgery.
New England Patriots
Low blows: The worst moments in Boston sports during 2016 December 30, 2016 | 10:26 AM
Comcast SportsNet personalities Michael Felger (left) and Gary Tanguay in 2012.
Media
Controversial talking heads winning battle December 30, 2016 | 8:47 AM
Kevin Love, right, drives against Boston's Jonas Jerebko.
Boston Celtics
Morning sports update: Celtics 'not on Cleveland's level' December 30, 2016 | 8:31 AM
Tennis
Roger Federer says he hopes to play for 2 or 3 more years December 30, 2016 | 2:51 AM
Tennis
Serena Williams wins at love again; says 'yes' to engagement in poem December 30, 2016 | 12:57 AM
Boston Celtics
Irving's 32 lead Cavs -- and subpar LeBron -- past Celtics December 30, 2016 | 12:14 AM
Boston Bruins
Ryan Spooner scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Sabres 4-2 December 29, 2016 | 11:25 PM
Katie Lou Samuelson
College Sports
No. 1 Connecticut outlasts No. 4 Maryland 87-81 December 29, 2016 | 9:27 PM
Bill Belichick smiles while addressing the media for the first time as head coach of the Patriots in January, 2000.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's first Patriots press conference in 2000 looks bizarre in retrospect December 29, 2016 | 2:36 PM
Jermaine Wiggins runs with the ball during a Christmas Eve game against the Dolphins in 2000.
New England Patriots
The mixed results of Patriots-Dolphins regular season finales in the Belichick era December 29, 2016 | 1:34 PM
Jan. 3: Dolphins 20, Patriots 10 -- Needing one win to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Patriots fall to a Dolphins team that fired their head coach and are about to part with their interim one. Miami puts up 438 yards of total offense while holding New England to 196. An Andrew Franks field goal with less than two minutes remaining in the game puts the nail in the coffin for the Pats’ home field hopes.
New England Patriots
Patriots try to clinch playoff home-field advantage at Miami December 29, 2016 | 12:04 PM
A skier enjoys a champagne powder run at Wachusett.
Skiing
The 10 ski areas closest to Boston December 29, 2016 | 10:24 AM
Patriots free safety Devin McCourty faces reporters following a team practice, on Nov. 2, 2016.
New England Patriots
Devin McCourty says Patriots won't rest vs. Dolphins December 29, 2016 | 9:12 AM
The Cavaliers were able to keep the Celtics at arm's length during their last meeting.
Boston Celtics
Healthy Celtics are eager for rematch with Cavaliers December 29, 2016 | 8:48 AM
College Sports
Jim Christian going through process of trying to rebuild BC basketball December 29, 2016 | 8:37 AM
Gerald Green (right) gets a hand from teammate Amir Johnson (left) as well as the fans as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Gerald Green emerges as a factor December 29, 2016 | 7:22 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 13-2 heading into Sunday's final regular-season game.
New England Patriots
Ranking the AFC East coaches during the Bill Belichick era December 29, 2016 | 6:42 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a reporter's question after the NFL football owners meeting in Irving, Texas on Dec. 14, 2016.
NFL
The good, the bad, the ugly of NFL 2016 December 29, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Boston Marathon
85-year-old marathoner is so fast that even scientists marvel December 28, 2016 | 8:29 PM
Malden Mayor Gary Christenson speaks during a press conference to announce an agreement to build a minor league ballpark on a former National Grid site in downtown Malden. Also seen are, from left, Malden Redevelopment Authority executive Director Stephen Wishoski, National Grid Massachusetts President Marcy Reed, Attorney General Martha Coakley, Congressman Ed Markey, and President of the Boston Baseball Field of Dreams Alex Bok.JOSH REYNOLDS FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE (Regional, dick)
MLB
In Malden, dream to build baseball stadium is still alive December 28, 2016 | 7:23 PM
Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pitches against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Oct. 1, 2016.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox' Rodriguez ‘tweaks’ his knee in winter ball December 28, 2016 | 6:34 PM
NFL
NFL star suspended, entering drug treatment facility December 28, 2016 | 5:34 PM
A view of Sunday River ski resort in March, 2015 .
Skiing
Where to check ski conditions for every New England mountain December 28, 2016 | 2:19 PM
Bill Belichick rose to prominence as a defensive coach with the New York Giants from 1979-1991.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had a harsh explanation for why players end up on defense December 28, 2016 | 12:20 PM
College Sports
UConn hires Edsall to return as coach from NFL's Lions December 28, 2016 | 12:10 PM
Curt Schilling, Pedro Martinez, and Derek Lowe.
Boston Red Sox
From Pedro to Sale: Ranking the Red Sox' starting rotations of the past 20 years December 28, 2016 | 11:29 AM