Fenway Park to host 3 New England college football games in 2017

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 21: Jeff Smith #5 of the Boston College Eagles carries the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Fenway Park on November 21, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Jeff Smith of the Boston College Eagles carries the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the last college football game at Fenway Park on November 21, 2015. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
AP,
8:40 AM

BOSTON (AP) — College football is returning to one of professional baseball’s most iconic venues.

Fenway Park is scheduled to host three games next fall featuring teams from New England.

The first game is scheduled for Nov. 10 when Brown plays Dartmouth. It will actually be the third time the Ivy League teams play at Fenway.

The next day, UMass will be the home team against Maine, a first for both schools.

On Nov. 18, UConn will be the home team against Boston College. It will be the 77th time the Eagles have played at Fenway, but the first for the Huskies.

The last college football game at Fenway was in 2015 when Notre Dame defeated Boston College 19-16.

