Pablo Sandoval, Hanley Ramirez are both a bit banged up

By
May 20, 2015
sandoval farrell trainer.jpg
Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval was knocked out of Tuesday night’s game after getting drilled on his left knee cap. Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Two of the best offensive performers for the Red Sox this season are a little banged up.

Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval, batting .270/.342/.416 with five homers, was knocked out of Tuesday night’s game after getting drilled on his left knee cap with a 94-mph fastball courtesy of Rangers reliever Sam Freeman in the seventh inning.

Sandoval checked out OK after the game, but manager John Farrell said he did not know if the Panda would be able to go on Wednesday until he arrives at Fenway.

“He’s sore,” Farrell told reporters after Tuesday’s 4-3 Red Sox win. “You take mid-90s off the knee, it’s going to be a little sore. But there’s no [issues] structurally. He’s already had scans, everything’s clean as far as that goes. Likely he’s going to be sore, we’ll check him when he comes in.”

Left fielder Hanley Ramirez, who was one of the leading sluggers in the league before injuring his shoulder on May 4, came up a bit hobbled after sliding into second base on a double in the fifth inning Tuesday night and came out of the game in the ninth inning.

“Hanley jammed his left leg a little bit,” Farrell told reporters at Fenway. “We just wanted to get him off his feet in that final inning.”

Ramirez, who came into the game 1 for his last 14, went 3-for-5 on the night before he was lifted.

The bulky Red Sox left fielder — who has not homered since April 29 — told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford that he’s still feeling pain in his left shoulder from the collision with the wall in foul territory at Fenway on May 4.

“No, no, no. There’s no wasting time on the bench,” Ramirez said Tuesday. “That’s not me. I can walk and find a way to be successful, even if there’s some pain in there.”

Ramirez told Bradford that he continues to lift weights despite the mild chagrin of Red Sox management.

“They were trying to get me to [stop], but I said no,” Ramirez told Bradford with a laugh. “I don’t like my body to feel weak. When I feel weak, I try to do too much to try to find a way to get some power in my swing.”

From 2011-14, Ramirez missed an average of 46 games a season with various injuries. Ramirez, while playing for the Marlins, had surgery on his left shoulder in 2007, and again in 2011 to correct instability.

The good news is, neither player is expected to land on the disabled list like old friend Jacoby Ellsbury, who is on the 15-day DL with a strained right knee.

