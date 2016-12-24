Tiger Woods’ wild Christmas week has white Santa goatee, golf with Trump

A motorcade carrying President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. –The Associated Press
AP,
December 24, 2016

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is having quite the week.

First, he showed off a white goatee in a shirtless photo , saying it’s a Christmas tradition for his kids.

Then, still sporting the white facial hair, he played 18 holes with President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump and Woods met Friday morning at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump typically spends the holidays.

The two have met on several occasions when Woods competed at various Trump-owned golf courses. It’s unclear whether this is the first time they’re playing a round of golf together.

Woods made a long-awaited comeback at the Hero World Challenge this month, his first competitive rounds in more than a year, after back injuries sidelined him from the game.

Woods has also played golf with President Barack Obama.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Golf Donald Trump Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo goes up for a basket next to Knicks center Tyson Chandler on Dec. 25, 2011.
Boston Celtics
5 memorable Christmas games for Celtics December 24, 2016 | 10:20 PM
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's boat was represented during his press conference December 24, 2016 | 9:41 PM
Raiders quarterback David Carr throws a pass against the Titans.
NFL
Raiders QB suffers broken leg December 24, 2016 | 9:17 PM
Patriots running backs LeGarrette Blount (29) and Dion Lewis (33) pose as wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) walks off the field after defeating the Jets.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 41-3 win over the Jets December 24, 2016 | 7:41 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the huddle during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots rolling, Jets faltering as regular season nears end December 24, 2016 | 6:28 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
41 thoughts on the Patriots' dismantling of the Jets December 24, 2016 | 6:15 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
Patriots close in on AFC top seed with 41-3 win over Jets December 24, 2016 | 4:14 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady pelts Jets with snowballs in 'TB Times' December 24, 2016 | 4:09 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown ahead of David Harris #52 of the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's perfectly weighted pass for another Patriots touchdown December 24, 2016 | 3:37 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/24/16 Patriots Matt Lengel makes 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Matt Lengel's score a touchdown with his first career catch December 24, 2016 | 2:55 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/12/16 Patriots Tom Brady congratulates teammate Martellus Bennett after he made a touchdown in the third quarter. New England Patriots play against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Jim Davis/ Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Martellus Bennett climb the ladder to score against the Jets December 24, 2016 | 1:41 PM
NFL
Jets say Todd Bowles to coach from sideline vs Patriots December 24, 2016 | 12:06 PM
Dont'a Hightower makes a tackle against the Ravens.
New England Patriots
Patriots inactives vs. Jets include Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola December 24, 2016 | 11:51 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Jets updates from Gillette Stadium December 24, 2016 | 11:25 AM
A skier looks out over the White Mountains at Loon Mountain ski resort in November, 2016.
Skiing
New Hampshire ski areas are ready for the holiday week December 24, 2016 | 10:30 AM
NFL
Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoins team after medical scare December 24, 2016 | 9:11 AM
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his winning overtime goal with Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin (35), Ryan Spooner (51) and David Backes (42) looking on during an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Boston Bruins
After 2-0 lead, Bruins lose to Hurricanes in overtime December 24, 2016 | 12:36 AM
NFL
Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stuck for hours December 23, 2016 | 11:44 PM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 23: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder takes a shot over Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at TD Garden on December 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Russell Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Celtics 117-112 December 23, 2016 | 11:30 PM
Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch plants Broncos running back Justin Forsett on Dec. 18, 2016 in Denver.
New England Patriots
Alan Branch still upset about false report on drug suspension December 23, 2016 | 6:02 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jets coach Todd Bowles hospitalized, didn't travel with team December 23, 2016 | 5:40 PM
Frank Vatrano celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates against the Panthers on Dec. 22, 2016.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: Welcome back, Frank Vatrano December 23, 2016 | 5:28 PM
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano talks with quarterback Andrew Luck.
New England Patriots
Here are four games Patriots fans need to keep an eye on December 23, 2016 | 5:13 PM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Jets linebackers David Harris (52) and Darron Lee (50).
New England Patriots
Patriots’ keys to victory over the Jets December 23, 2016 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady has led the Patriots to four straight wins since their last meeting with the Jets.
New England Patriots
Unconventional Preview: Patriots still have something to play for against Jets December 23, 2016 | 4:59 PM
New York Jets running back Matt Forte during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
NFL
Matt Forte is doubtful for Jets vs. Patriots December 23, 2016 | 3:55 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots-Jets prediction roundup: Welcome to playoff scenario madness December 23, 2016 | 12:25 PM
Bob Neumeier has worked at CSN for seven years.
Media
Bob Neumeier, Sean McAdam to be let go by CSN December 23, 2016 | 11:39 AM
David Ortiz salutes the fans at Fenway Park after the loss in Game 3 of the 2016 ALDS to the Indians.
Sports News
The top 10 moments of 2016 in Boston sports December 23, 2016 | 10:52 AM
Sabres right wing Erik Burgdoerfer skates during third period as he makes his debut in the NHL on Dec. 5, 2016, in Washington.
NHL
A call-up's story: Years in the minors, four days in the NHL December 23, 2016 | 5:00 AM