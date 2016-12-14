Cubs agree to $6 million, 1-year deal with Koji Uehara

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs made another addition to their bullpen following the departure of Aroldis Chapman, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract with reliever Koji Uehara.

Chicago now has the pitchers who got the final out of three of the last four World Series — Mike Montgomery (this year), Wade Davis (2015) and Uehara (2013). Davis, who figures to take over as closer, was acquired from Kansas City last week for outfielder Jorge Soler.

Uehara spent the past four years in Boston, and the 41-year-old right-hander went 2-3 with a 3.45 ERA and seven saves in 50 appearances last season. He missed about seven weeks because of a strained right pectoral muscle.

Uehara is 19-22 with a 2.53 ERA over eight seasons with Baltimore (2009-11), Texas (2011-12) and Boston (2013-16). He joins a team that beat Cleveland to end a 108-year championship drought.

Chapman, who got the win in Game 7, became a free agent and agreed to an $86 million, five-year deal to return to the New York Yankees.