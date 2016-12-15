AP source: Junichi Tazawa takes $12 million, 2-year deal with Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says free agent right-handed reliever Junichi Tazawa has agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Miami Marlins.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the contract won’t be final until Tazawa passes a physical. Tazawa gets $5 million next season and $7 million in 2018.

Tazawa has been with the Boston Red Sox since his rookie season in 2009 and has a career ERA of 3.58. This year he had a 4.17 ERA n 49 2/3 innings and made $3,375,000.

The deal came after the Marlins fell short in their pursuit of high-priced closers Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen. Tazawa will help replace left-hander Mike Dunn, who agreed Thursday to a $19 million, three-year contract with Colorado after six seasons with the Marlins.