Why are power hitters still available?

By all accounts, it’s been a strange offseason for sluggers. A glut of power-hitting options hit the market in the same offseason, in a way that has 30- and 40-homer hitters twisting in a state of uncertainty about their next contracts.

The 2016 leaders in homers from both leagues are unsigned. Mark Trumbo, who launched 47 longballs for the Orioles, is still waiting for a deal, and Chris Carter likewise sits in limbo after having been *released* by the Brewers following a 41-homer campaign, with none of baseball’s 30 teams having been interested in paying him whatever salary he would have received in arbitration (projected by MLBTradeRumors.com at just over $8 million).

