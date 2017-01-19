Bonds, Clemens making slow gains with changing electorate

FILE - At left, in a June 23, 2011, file photo, former San Francisco Giants baseball player Barry Bonds leaves federal court in San Francisco. At right, in a July 14, 2011 file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher Roger Clemens leaves federal court in Washington. Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor. Bonds and Clemens, shunned because of allegations of steroids use, appear set for big increases in their voters. (AP Photo/File) –The Associated Press
By
NOAH TRISTER
AP,
7:20 AM

Hall of Fame voters are still sharply divided on Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

The electorate is changing, however, and that could be good news for both.

Bonds and Clemens inched past the 50-percent mark for the first time Wednesday, each appearing on about 54 percent of ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. For a fifth straight year, Bonds and Clemens fell short of the 75 percent needed for induction, but their support is slowly climbing.

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to the Hall on Wednesday.

Bonds and Clemens remain on the outside looking in because of drug suspicions, but they could continue to gain ground as more new voters are welcomed into the process.

Advertisement

“I think, just generationally, people in their 20s and 30s look at this different than people in their 50s and 60s,” said Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star, a first-time voter who supported Bonds and Clemens. “Maybe we’re missing something — I’m not one of these people that thinks, like, I’m right and they’re wrong. It’s just different viewpoints.”

A writer can receive a Hall of Fame vote when he or she has been an active member of the BBWAA for 10 consecutive years, so newcomers are always on the way. In 2015, the Hall of Fame eliminated voters who had been inactive for more than 10 years — a move that further boosted the influence of newer voters.

The closest thing to a Hall of Fame exit poll is Ryan Thibodaux’s online vote tracker , which has charted over half the ballots from this year’s election. Of the 14 first-time voters identified on the site as of Wednesday night, 13 supported Bonds and Clemens.

One of those first-time voters was Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News, who said he supported Bonds after former Commissioner Bud Selig was elected as part of this class by a veterans committee. Selig presided over the era in which drug suspicion became so rampant.

Advertisement

“The last few years in my Sunday column in The Buffalo News, I refused to use Barry Bonds’ name. In my column, it became kind of a trademark. I just referred to him as No. 25,” Harrington said. “So now people see my article in The Buffalo News — ‘Wait a minute, how did you vote for Bonds and Clemens?’ I explained in my column a couple weeks ago: To me, I felt, the Bud Selig thing was a tipping point.”

Bonds and Clemens are back on the ballot next year, along with newcomers such as Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Andruw Jones, Scott Rolen, Johan Santana and Omar Vizquel. Here are a few more things to watch:

PUBLIC BALLOTS

The BBWAA voted to release each voter’s Hall of Fame choices to the public, starting next year. That change will add transparency to the process, although there are some concerns about groupthink and peer pressure.

“I’m very conflicted about this,” Mellinger said. “I applaud the reasons that they are public. We are a profession that demands transparency in others, so why shouldn’t we have the same here? I get all that. I can’t argue against any of that. The part that I’m uncomfortable with is: I hope that people still vote their hearts and their minds and don’t change based on, you know, ‘I don’t want to get ripped on Twitter.'”

SABERMETRIC FAVORITES

Raines had plenty of support in sabermetric circles.

“You’ve got these new stats. You’ve got WAR (wins above replacement). You’ve got all this stuff,” Raines said. “Back in the day, when you looked at a Hall of Famer, you looked at 500 home runs, 300 wins and 3,000 hits, and a lot of times if you didn’t reach those criteria, it was kind of hard for anyone to kind of look at you as a Hall of Famer. But I think the way the game has changed today, the way they look at the stats and everything, it has changed.”

Advertisement

The next beneficiary of modern stats could be Mike Mussina, who achieved 51.8-percent approval this year. Mussina never won a Cy Young Award, but according to Baseball-Reference.com, his career WAR is comparable to that of Nolan Ryan and Bob Gibson.

LOGJAM

Nearly half of this year’s 442 voters used the maximum 10 slots on their ballots, and although three people were elected, players like Trevor Hoffman (74.0 percent) and Vladimir Guerrero (71.7) fell just short, meaning they’ll be back to take up votes again next year. With some credible new candidates eligible in 2018, the 10-player limit could come into play for quite a few voters.

Lynn Henning of The Detroit News has abstained from voting at all when he’s felt there were more than 10 Hall-worthy players. He didn’t have that problem this year, but it could happen again.

“The 10-ballot restriction is silly, it’s perverse, it’s unjust, it’s convoluted. It’s a complete affront to players who deserve recognition, when they’ve earned recognition and are otherwise screened out because of some arbitrary adherence to this number 10,” Henning said. “I think it’s the most outlandishly preposterous restriction I’ve ever been exposed to in the realm of professional voting.”

SPECIALISTS

One challenge Hall voters now face is evaluating players who had more specialized roles — like designated hitters and closers.

“It’s easy to find context for a Vladimir Guerrero or a Mike Mussina because there are tons of outfielders in the Hall of Fame, there are tons of starting pitchers in the Hall of Fame,” said Ryan Fagan of Sporting News. “Defining the context for a DH or for a relief pitcher, that’s more challenging, because there aren’t a lot of guys like that in there.”

Fagan supported Edgar Martinez, a DH, but did not vote for closers Hoffman, Billy Wagner and Lee Smith. None of those four made it in. All but Smith will be on the ballot again in 2018.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

TOPICS: MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) scores on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) in a shootout during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Detroit. Detroit won 6-5. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Boston Bruins
Bruins blow early 3-goal lead, lose to Red Wings 6-5 in shootout January 18, 2017 | 11:30 PM
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 18: Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks drives against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden on January 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Derrick Rose powers slumping Knicks past Celtics 117-106 January 18, 2017 | 10:20 PM
Pawtucket;12-26-06; A statue of the Paw Sox mascot looms in front of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. Tom Herde/Globe Staff 07pawtucket SLUG: 07pawtucket 3 of 9 CREDIT: Tom Herde/ Globe Staff CAPTION: A statue of the Paw Sox mascot looms in front of McCoy Stadium, home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
PawSox are talking about a new site for stadium January 18, 2017 | 9:08 PM
New England Patriots running back James White (28) celebrates his touchdown catch with Martellus Bennett, left, during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett is remaining himself during playoff run January 18, 2017 | 8:52 PM
Jerry Remy.
Boston Red Sox
NESN re-signs Jerry Remy to a multiyear contract January 18, 2017 | 7:59 PM
Black & White Daily -- 1990: MONTREAL EXPOS OUTFIELDER TIM RAINES ROUNDS SECOND BASE DURING THE EXPOS VERSUS SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS GAME AT CANDLESTICK PARK IN SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA. -- Library Tag 03292002 Baseball 2002
MLB
Hall of Fame voters got it right January 18, 2017 | 7:32 PM
FILE - In this March 6, 2006, file photo, Houston Astros' Jeff Bagwell warms up before facing Washington Nationals in the first inning of spring training baseball in Kissimmee, Fla. Bagwell and Tim Raines are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
MLB
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame January 18, 2017 | 6:10 PM
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 13: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on January 13, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is the NBA's best 4th-quarter scorer since ... January 18, 2017 | 2:22 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on in the first half against the Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had a one-liner ready when asked about home-field advantage January 18, 2017 | 1:54 PM
A Patriots fan holds a sign depicting Roger Goodell as Waldo.
New England Patriots
What are you afraid of, Roger Goodell? January 18, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia confer during Sunday's win over the Texans.
New England Patriots
Do the Patriots improve after ‘ugly wins’? January 18, 2017 | 11:14 AM
Steelers linebacker James Harrison sacks Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith in Sunday's playoff game.
New England Patriots
Steelers have forged a stiffer defense since first meeting January 18, 2017 | 11:06 AM
Boston, MA 1-16-17: There were glum looks all around,incluidng Bruins head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench, after the Islanders went ahead 3-0 in the second period. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Bruins aren't just mediocre, they're becoming something far worse January 18, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Randy Moss taunts Anthony Smith during the regular season matchup in 2007.
New England Patriots
Looking back on Anthony Smith 'guaranteeing' a Steelers win against the Patriots January 18, 2017 | 10:14 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. New England won 33-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)
New England Patriots
Louis Riddick still feels positive impact of playing for Bill Belichick January 18, 2017 | 9:32 AM
KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
NFL
Antonio Brown apologizes for controversial locker room video January 18, 2017 | 8:49 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista smiles as he walks through the dugout during Game 1 of the team's American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent outfielder Jose Bautista is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays after agreeing to an $18 million, one-year contract with mutual options for more years. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
MLB
AP source: Jose Bautista, Blue Jays agree to deal January 17, 2017 | 11:48 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Houston Texans 34-16 in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Patriots are happy to be home for AFC title game January 17, 2017 | 7:40 PM
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks away from Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after shaking hands following the NFL game at Lambeau Field on November 30, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Patriots 26-21.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady gushed about Aaron Rodgers January 17, 2017 | 3:08 PM
Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher during a game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Sports News
Angry Chiefs fans mistook a Boston meteorologist for a football player on Twitter January 17, 2017 | 2:34 PM
TD Garden is quickly changed from hockey to basketball.
Sports News
Watch TD Garden workers seamlessly switch from hockey to basketball January 17, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Boston, MA 1-16-17: The Bruins were already down 4-0 in the third perod when head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench became irate after a penalty call went against Anton Blidh (not pictured). The fans behind him stare at the scoreboard as they watch the replay. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Bruins week ahead: Bruins look to bounce back after ugly loss January 17, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
NFL
Mike Tomlin: Brown 'foolish' to livestream postgame locker room January 17, 2017 | 1:06 PM
Roger Goodell won't be at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell won't attend the AFC Championship in Foxborough January 17, 2017 | 11:50 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels walk together during warm-ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels withdraws from consideration in 49ers head coach search January 17, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Croatia's Ivo Karlovic celebrates after defeating Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Tennis
Karlovic smacks 75 aces, sets long match mark at Aussie Open January 17, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Logan Ryan had seven tackles Saturday against the Texans in arguably the best game of his career.
New England Patriots
Patriots defense deserves credit for its success January 17, 2017 | 7:37 AM
NBA
Warriors rout defending champion Cavaliers 126-91 in rematch January 17, 2017 | 12:26 AM
Boston Celtics
Thomas' big 4th quarter carries Celtics past Hornets, 108-98 January 16, 2017 | 11:05 PM
New England Patriots
Steelers downplay Tomlin's vulgar description of Patriots January 16, 2017 | 10:50 PM