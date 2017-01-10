Kevin Garnett joins Clippers as consultant

TORONTO — The Clippers officially hired former Celtics star Kevin Garnett as a consultant, reuniting him with former Celtics coach Doc Rivers and Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

“He’s a great spirit, a great basketball mind, a Hall of Fame guy, somebody I looked up to coming up and even playing the game,” Clippers center DeAndre Jordan told reporters in Los Angeles Tuesday. “So any pointers he can give me and tips is great. I just want to be a student whenever he’s here.”

