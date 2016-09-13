NFL unveils ‘Color Rush’ jerseys Patriots will wear vs. Texans

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The NFL unveiled its new line of “Color Rush” uniforms this morning, which included the debut of the Patriots’ edition of the monochromatic-styled jerseys.

This is the team’s first new jersey since 2003, and the team will wear it for the first time when they take on the Texans in Foxborough in week three on Sept. 22. As noted on Twitter, the Patriots have gone with an all-blue uniform twice before and lost both times.

The rest of the AFC East also got in on the new uniforms, as the Bills, Dolphins, and Jets will suit up in red, orange, and green uniforms respectively. Here are the rest of the league’s “Color Rush” uniforms.

Beating the Cardinals was a good start toward a 4-0 run behind Jimmy Garoppolo, but maybe it will be the ominous all-blue jerseys that lead the team awry.