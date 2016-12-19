Morning Sports Update: Aqib Talib says Broncos ‘aren’t scared of Brady at all’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots clinched their eighth consecutive AFC East title with a win over the Broncos; the Celtics and Bruins pulled out victories of their own; and Martellus Bennett got himself a new hat.

Aqib Talib: Broncos “aren’t scared of [Tom] Brady at all”: “We don’t fear Brady,” cornerback Aqib Talib told reporters after the game. “We aren’t scared of Brady at all, so we’re going to line up and play just like he’s any other quarterback. We’re going to prepare and play just like he’s any other quarterback. That’s what we feel like we did today.” [WEEI.com]

Advertisement

Martellus Bennett’s reaction to making the playoffs for the first time: In the ninth year of his NFL career, Martellus Bennett is finally going to the playoffs. And it’s safe to say he’s fairly excited about it. [Boston.com]

Bruins edge Kings, 1-0, in TD Garden matinee: Jimmy Hayes emerged as an unlikely source of offense for the Bruins. Hayes scored the game’s only goal early in the first period and Tuukka Rask made 18 saves as Boston held on for a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. [Boston.com]

.@Jimmy10Hayes' second of the season was all the offense the #NHLBruins needed against LA. pic.twitter.com/j2xWY9Syn7 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 18, 2016

Celtics build huge lead, hang on to beat Heat 105-95: Isaiah Thomas drew blood from Justise Winslow. Other than that, most of Miami’s biggest problems were self-inflicted. And the Boston Celtics reaped the benefits. [Boston.com]

Isaiah Thomas didn’t think he deserved to be ejected for elbow: Replay officials ejected the 5-foot-9 All-Star after he elbowed Heat forward Justise Winslow in the face with 3:02 remaining in Boston’s 105-95 win. The elbow was deemed to be a flagrant-2 foul upon a video review by officials in the NBA replay center in New Jersey, resulting in an automatic ejection from the contest for Thomas. [Boston.com]

Advertisement

Northeastern closes strong in 81-73 upset of Michigan State: It was the second head-turning upset of the season for the Huskies in men’s basketball. They won at Connecticut last month. In between that game and this one, Northeastern (6-5) lost to the likes of LIU Brooklyn, Cornell and Stony Brook. [Boston.com]