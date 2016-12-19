Morning Sports Update: Aqib Talib says Broncos ‘aren’t scared of Brady at all’

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Patriots on Dec. 18, 2016 in Denver.
Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Patriots on Dec. 18, 2016 in Denver. –Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
By
Boston.com Staff
December 19, 2016

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots clinched their eighth consecutive AFC East title with a win over the Broncos; the Celtics and Bruins pulled out victories of their own; and Martellus Bennett got himself a new hat.

Aqib Talib: Broncos “aren’t scared of [Tom] Brady at all”: “We don’t fear Brady,” cornerback Aqib Talib told reporters after the game. “We aren’t scared of Brady at all, so we’re going to line up and play just like he’s any other quarterback. We’re going to prepare and play just like he’s any other quarterback. That’s what we feel like we did today.” [WEEI.com]

Advertisement

Martellus Bennett’s reaction to making the playoffs for the first time: In the ninth year of his NFL career, Martellus Bennett is finally going to the playoffs. And it’s safe to say he’s fairly excited about it. [Boston.com]

Bruins edge Kings, 1-0, in TD Garden matinee: Jimmy Hayes emerged as an unlikely source of offense for the Bruins. Hayes scored the game’s only goal early in the first period and Tuukka Rask made 18 saves as Boston held on for a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. [Boston.com]

Celtics build huge lead, hang on to beat Heat 105-95: Isaiah Thomas drew blood from Justise Winslow. Other than that, most of Miami’s biggest problems were self-inflicted. And the Boston Celtics reaped the benefits. [Boston.com]

Isaiah Thomas didn’t think he deserved to be ejected for elbow: Replay officials ejected the 5-foot-9 All-Star after he elbowed Heat forward Justise Winslow in the face with 3:02 remaining in Boston’s 105-95 win. The elbow was deemed to be a flagrant-2 foul upon a video review by officials in the NBA replay center in New Jersey, resulting in an automatic ejection from the contest for Thomas. [Boston.com]

Advertisement

Northeastern closes strong in 81-73 upset of Michigan State: It was the second head-turning upset of the season for the Huskies in men’s basketball. They won at Connecticut last month. In between that game and this one, Northeastern (6-5) lost to the likes of LIU Brooklyn, Cornell and Stony Brook. [Boston.com]

TOPICS: New England Patriots Boston Celtics Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Media
Sports Hub first, WEEI second in fall Nielsen Audio ratings December 21, 2016 | 11:29 AM
Ethiopia's silver medal winner Feyisa Lilesa, from left, Kenya's gold medal winner Eliud Kipchoge and United States' Galen Rupp, bronze medal winner, pose after the Rio 2016 Olympic marathon.
Boston Marathon
U.S. bronze medalist in Rio will run in 2017 Boston Marathon December 21, 2016 | 11:09 AM
This photo proved by the Scottsdale Police Department shows wide receiver Michael Floyd, who was arrested early Dec. 12, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer.
New England Patriots
Video shows Michael Floyd’s arrest in Arizona December 21, 2016 | 10:36 AM
Patriots running back Dion Lewis breaks away from the Broncos' defensive line.
New England Patriots
Bookies, beware: The Patriots are king of the spread December 21, 2016 | 9:18 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, drives past Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) on Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on comeback win over Grizzlies: It could turn our season around December 21, 2016 | 8:52 AM
Rain falls on Hartford Yard Goats player Rayan Gonzalez as he pitches in overtime during a game against the Harrisburg Senators at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H., Aug. 25, 2016.
Sports News
New contractor promises completion of Hartford stadium December 21, 2016 | 7:59 AM
Clay Buchholz
Boston Red Sox
What the stats say about Clay Buchholz's Red Sox career December 21, 2016 | 6:28 AM
Tom Brady completed just 50 percent of his passes against the Broncos and didn't throw a touchdown pass, but it was a performance to remember in other ways.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is selected for his 12th Pro Bowl December 20, 2016 | 11:59 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) and forward Jarell Martin (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)=
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 44, Celtics beat Grizzlies in OT December 20, 2016 | 11:20 PM
Boston, MA: 12-20-16: When the Bruins Brad Marchand (63) collided with his goalie Tuukka Rask behind the net in the first period, it created an opening for the Islanders Anders Lee (27) and he took full advantage, as he reached his stick across Rask and slipped the puck over the line for a 1-0 New York lead. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Bruins lose 4-2 to Islanders as Thomas Greiss stops 48 shots December 20, 2016 | 10:38 PM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 17: Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets gets tackled by Cameron Wake #91 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 17, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NFL
Jets' Bryce Petty says he expects to play against Patriots December 20, 2016 | 8:40 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL has fined the New York Giants, Ben McAdoo and moved the team’s fourth-round pick in next year’s draft to the end of the round because the rookie coach used a walkie-talkie for about five plays during the fourth quarter of a game against Dallas a little more than a week ago. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
NFL fines Giants, coach for walkie-talkie December 20, 2016 | 7:34 PM
The men's 2017 Boston Marathon jacket.
Boston Marathon
Here's what the 2017 Boston Marathon jacket looks like December 20, 2016 | 5:59 PM
Isaiah Thomas' (4) returned to the Celtics' lineup and sparked the offense.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Isaiah Thomas rights the ship December 20, 2016 | 5:01 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 10: Clay Buchholz #11 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the American League Divison Series at Fenway Park on October 10, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski: Buchholz 'wouldn't necessarily' have had opportunity to start for Red Sox December 20, 2016 | 3:36 PM
Clay Buchholz won 81 games during nine-plus seasons with the Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
Clay Buchholz was the embodiment of sporadically fulfilled promise December 20, 2016 | 2:38 PM
Josh Tobias hits a home run in the minor leagues.
Boston Red Sox
Meet the prospect acquired in exchange for Clay Buchholz December 20, 2016 | 12:45 PM
Clay Buchholz spent 10 seasons in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trade Clay Buchholz to Phillies December 20, 2016 | 11:36 AM
Frank Vatrano of the Bruins advances the puck against the Blackhawks at the United Center on April 3, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' Frank Vatrano: 'I think I’m ready to play' December 20, 2016 | 9:49 AM
The Nauset Regional soccer team poses for a portrait in Eastham, MD on Dec. 7, 2016.
High School Sports
10 moments to remember from high school sports this fall December 20, 2016 | 9:23 AM
Trey Flowers sacks Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.
New England Patriots
Is Patriots defense better off without Jamie Collins? December 20, 2016 | 9:16 AM
Tennis
Two-time Wimbledon champ injured by knife-wielding attacker at her home December 20, 2016 | 7:44 AM
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (left) and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have been considered among the best minds in football for a while now.
New England Patriots
Patriots coordinators burnish resumes while on Super Bowl run December 20, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Dennis Seidenberg will return to Boston this week as a member of the New York Islanders.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Old friends visit before the holidays December 19, 2016 | 11:07 PM
Former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin waves to fans as he walks on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jaguars have interest in bringing back Tom Coughlin December 19, 2016 | 7:36 PM
Patriots defenders Shea McClellin and Logan Ryan stopping Broncos running back Devonte Booker for a short gain.
New England Patriots
Defense showing its toughness for playoff-bound Patriots December 19, 2016 | 3:44 PM
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady stop for a picture after the 2016 clash between the Patriots and Broncos in Denver.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady, Peyton Manning stopped for a picture after the game December 19, 2016 | 2:12 PM
Emmanuel Sanders being coverage by cornerback Malcolm Butler in the third quarter of Sunday's game in Denver.
New England Patriots
Broncos' wideout denies that Malcolm Butler shut him down December 19, 2016 | 12:33 PM
NFL
Stanford star to skip bowl game to prepare for NFL draft December 19, 2016 | 12:29 PM
A general view inside U.S. Bank Stadium as the Colts and Vikings play in Minneapolis.
NFL
Twitter hoax targeted Vikings, stadium and the homeless December 19, 2016 | 12:12 PM