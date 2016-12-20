Patriots coordinators burnish resumes while on Super Bowl run

"They should absolutely be on any head coaching list."

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (left) and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have been considered among the best minds in football for a while now.
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (left) and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have been considered among the best minds in football for a while now. –AP
By
EDDIE PELLS
AP,
December 20, 2016

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

DENVER (AP) — The Patriots earned a first-round bye in the playoffs — a valuable week off that will let the players rest their legs and the coordinators schedule their job interviews.

Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia have been considered among the best minds in football for a while now. The jobs they’re doing this season — their latest gems came in a 16-3 victory over the Broncos on Sunday — have only bolstered their standing.

McDaniels’ best work of 2016 came at the beginning, when he was preparing the offense to go the first four games without Tom Brady while the quarterback served his “Deflategate” suspension. Using backup quarterbacks, New England won the first three and scored 81 points. From there, the Patriots’ offense has adjusted, as usual, amid a slew of injuries, including that to All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Advertisement

Patricia is being lauded for virtually revamping the defense on a near-weekly basis. He has dealt with personnel shuffling — including the offseason trade of Chandler Jones, the early suspension of Rob Ninkovich and the Jamie Collins trade in midseason— but has also managed to give his defense, devoid of big stars, completely new looks almost every week, depending on the opponent.

The Patriots (12-2) enter the final two weeks of the season with the best record in the AFC. They won their eighth straight division title and have already guaranteed themselves a bye in the first week of the playoffs.

Patricia and McDaniels would be available for interviews during that off week, if they choose. Last month, when the NFL Career Development Advisory Panel put out a preliminary list of head-coaching candidates, it left McDaniels off the list. That came in the wake of reports that the 40-year-old coach was more interested in replacing head coach Bill Belichick someday than starting over elsewhere.

In an un-Patriots-like move, McDaniels went out of his way to say he’d love another crack at a head coaching job. Currently, there are openings in Los Angeles and Jacksonville. In his first shot at being a head coach, McDaniels started 6-0 in Denver, but was fired early in his second season after losing 17 of the next 22. Lowlights of his tenure included a videotaping scandal and his draft pick of Tim Tebow — one of many personnel moves that caused problems and ultimately didn’t work out.

Advertisement

“There are only 32 of those (jobs) in the world,” he said. “They’re opportunities that don’t come along very often, and if you would ever be so fortunate and blessed to have another opportunity to do it … it would be an opportunity that I would look forward to.”

His latest triumph, on a frigid day in Denver, was more the product of subtle tactics than any single huge stroke of brilliance. New England stayed patient with its running game, and though Brady threw for only 188 yards, the running backs gained 137. The Patriots didn’t lose the ball and created three turnovers.

“It makes you more difficult to defend when you don’t have to force the ball to one thing or use one portion of the offense to move it,” McDaniels said Monday.

For the last two games on defense, the Patriots have figured out how to pressure the quarterback using only three or four rushers. Patricia is a master of bringing pressure from every angle. New England made Denver’s offense one-dimensional in two ways: limiting the running game to 57 yards and taking Denver receiver Emmanuel Sanders almost completely out of the game (3 catches, 48 yards). The Patriots have allowed the fewest points (233) in the league.

Asked about the defense’s preparation on a short week, after a Monday win over Baltimore, safety Devon McCourty said: “You could tell. Guys were talking. Guys were communicating. We’re trying to get to our (scout) offenses the best we can so when we get out here on Sunday we can just fly around, and I think that’s what you saw out there today.”

Advertisement

McDaniels could have an edge in Los Angeles or Jacksonville because those teams might be looking for an offensive mind after years of being coached by former defensive coordinators. Patricia could be the hot candidate for any other job that comes open, given his uncanny ability to morph his defense from week to week.

To hear Belichick tell it, any team would be fortunate to get either coach.

“They should absolutely be on any head coaching list,” he said recently. “I can’t imagine that there are many other coaches that could present a resume equal or comparable to theirs. They’ve done a great job here for a sustained period of time, so a great track record. I personally think that a list of head-coaching candidates that didn’t include them would be incomplete.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Media
Sports Hub first, WEEI second in fall Nielsen Audio ratings December 21, 2016 | 11:29 AM
Ethiopia's silver medal winner Feyisa Lilesa, from left, Kenya's gold medal winner Eliud Kipchoge and United States' Galen Rupp, bronze medal winner, pose after the Rio 2016 Olympic marathon.
Boston Marathon
U.S. bronze medalist in Rio will run in 2017 Boston Marathon December 21, 2016 | 11:09 AM
This photo proved by the Scottsdale Police Department shows wide receiver Michael Floyd, who was arrested early Dec. 12, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer.
New England Patriots
Video shows Michael Floyd’s arrest in Arizona December 21, 2016 | 10:36 AM
Patriots running back Dion Lewis breaks away from the Broncos' defensive line.
New England Patriots
Bookies, beware: The Patriots are king of the spread December 21, 2016 | 9:18 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, drives past Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) on Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on comeback win over Grizzlies: It could turn our season around December 21, 2016 | 8:52 AM
Rain falls on Hartford Yard Goats player Rayan Gonzalez as he pitches in overtime during a game against the Harrisburg Senators at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H., Aug. 25, 2016.
Sports News
New contractor promises completion of Hartford stadium December 21, 2016 | 7:59 AM
Clay Buchholz
Boston Red Sox
What the stats say about Clay Buchholz's Red Sox career December 21, 2016 | 6:28 AM
Tom Brady completed just 50 percent of his passes against the Broncos and didn't throw a touchdown pass, but it was a performance to remember in other ways.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is selected for his 12th Pro Bowl December 20, 2016 | 11:59 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) and forward Jarell Martin (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)=
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 44, Celtics beat Grizzlies in OT December 20, 2016 | 11:20 PM
Boston, MA: 12-20-16: When the Bruins Brad Marchand (63) collided with his goalie Tuukka Rask behind the net in the first period, it created an opening for the Islanders Anders Lee (27) and he took full advantage, as he reached his stick across Rask and slipped the puck over the line for a 1-0 New York lead. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Bruins lose 4-2 to Islanders as Thomas Greiss stops 48 shots December 20, 2016 | 10:38 PM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 17: Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets gets tackled by Cameron Wake #91 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 17, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NFL
Jets' Bryce Petty says he expects to play against Patriots December 20, 2016 | 8:40 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL has fined the New York Giants, Ben McAdoo and moved the team’s fourth-round pick in next year’s draft to the end of the round because the rookie coach used a walkie-talkie for about five plays during the fourth quarter of a game against Dallas a little more than a week ago. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
NFL fines Giants, coach for walkie-talkie December 20, 2016 | 7:34 PM
The men's 2017 Boston Marathon jacket.
Boston Marathon
Here's what the 2017 Boston Marathon jacket looks like December 20, 2016 | 5:59 PM
Isaiah Thomas' (4) returned to the Celtics' lineup and sparked the offense.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Isaiah Thomas rights the ship December 20, 2016 | 5:01 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 10: Clay Buchholz #11 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the American League Divison Series at Fenway Park on October 10, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski: Buchholz 'wouldn't necessarily' have had opportunity to start for Red Sox December 20, 2016 | 3:36 PM
Clay Buchholz won 81 games during nine-plus seasons with the Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
Clay Buchholz was the embodiment of sporadically fulfilled promise December 20, 2016 | 2:38 PM
Josh Tobias hits a home run in the minor leagues.
Boston Red Sox
Meet the prospect acquired in exchange for Clay Buchholz December 20, 2016 | 12:45 PM
Clay Buchholz spent 10 seasons in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trade Clay Buchholz to Phillies December 20, 2016 | 11:36 AM
Frank Vatrano of the Bruins advances the puck against the Blackhawks at the United Center on April 3, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' Frank Vatrano: 'I think I’m ready to play' December 20, 2016 | 9:49 AM
The Nauset Regional soccer team poses for a portrait in Eastham, MD on Dec. 7, 2016.
High School Sports
10 moments to remember from high school sports this fall December 20, 2016 | 9:23 AM
Trey Flowers sacks Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.
New England Patriots
Is Patriots defense better off without Jamie Collins? December 20, 2016 | 9:16 AM
Tennis
Two-time Wimbledon champ injured by knife-wielding attacker at her home December 20, 2016 | 7:44 AM
Dennis Seidenberg will return to Boston this week as a member of the New York Islanders.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Old friends visit before the holidays December 19, 2016 | 11:07 PM
Former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin waves to fans as he walks on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jaguars have interest in bringing back Tom Coughlin December 19, 2016 | 7:36 PM
Patriots defenders Shea McClellin and Logan Ryan stopping Broncos running back Devonte Booker for a short gain.
New England Patriots
Defense showing its toughness for playoff-bound Patriots December 19, 2016 | 3:44 PM
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady stop for a picture after the 2016 clash between the Patriots and Broncos in Denver.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady, Peyton Manning stopped for a picture after the game December 19, 2016 | 2:12 PM
Emmanuel Sanders being coverage by cornerback Malcolm Butler in the third quarter of Sunday's game in Denver.
New England Patriots
Broncos' wideout denies that Malcolm Butler shut him down December 19, 2016 | 12:33 PM
NFL
Stanford star to skip bowl game to prepare for NFL draft December 19, 2016 | 12:29 PM
A general view inside U.S. Bank Stadium as the Colts and Vikings play in Minneapolis.
NFL
Twitter hoax targeted Vikings, stadium and the homeless December 19, 2016 | 12:12 PM
Noriana Radwan.
College Sports
Ex-UConn soccer player to sue over punishment for giving middle finger December 19, 2016 | 11:52 AM