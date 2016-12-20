Tom Brady is selected for his 12th Pro Bowl

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH — Make it No. 12 for No. 12.

Tom Brady was selected to the Pro Bowl for the 12th time in his 17-year career Tuesday night — one of four Patriots to get the nod.

It is the eighth straight honor for the Patriots quarterback. Only Peyton Manning (14) has more selections at the position.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.