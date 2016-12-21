Bookies, beware: The Patriots are king of the spread
For gamblers who have consistently bet on the New England Patriots this year, Christmas has come nearly every Sunday.
Last weekend’s victory against the Denver Broncos gave the Patriots a 12-2 win-loss record for the season, and lifted their record against the point spread to an NFL-best 11-3, exceeding the projections of bookmakers more times than any other team in the league. That means — for nongamblers or the gambling-curious — that if the Patriots were favored in a given game by, let’s say 6 points, they would have to win by 7 or more to beat the spread.
Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.
Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.
Advertisement
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.