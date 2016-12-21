Bookies, beware: The Patriots are king of the spread

Patriots running back Dion Lewis breaks away from the Broncos' defensive line.
Patriots running back Dion Lewis breaks away from the Broncos' defensive line. –Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
The Boston Globe
9:18 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

For gamblers who have consistently bet on the New England Patriots this year, Christmas has come nearly every Sunday.

Last weekend’s victory against the Denver Broncos gave the Patriots a 12-2 win-loss record for the season, and lifted their record against the point spread to an NFL-best 11-3, exceeding the projections of bookmakers more times than any other team in the league. That means — for nongamblers or the gambling-curious — that if the Patriots were favored in a given game by, let’s say 6 points, they would have to win by 7 or more to beat the spread.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, drives past Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) on Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on comeback win over Grizzlies: It could turn our season around December 21, 2016 | 8:52 AM
Clay Buchholz
Boston Red Sox
What the stats say about Clay Buchholz's Red Sox career December 21, 2016 | 6:28 AM
Tom Brady was selected to the Pro Bowl for the eighth straight time and 12th overall in his 17 year NFL career.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is selected for his 12th Pro Bowl December 20, 2016 | 11:59 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) and forward Jarell Martin (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)=
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 44, Celtics beat Grizzlies in OT December 20, 2016 | 11:20 PM
Boston, MA: 12-20-16: When the Bruins Brad Marchand (63) collided with his goalie Tuukka Rask behind the net in the first period, it created an opening for the Islanders Anders Lee (27) and he took full advantage, as he reached his stick across Rask and slipped the puck over the line for a 1-0 New York lead. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Bruins lose 4-2 to Islanders as Thomas Greiss stops 48 shots December 20, 2016 | 10:38 PM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 17: Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets gets tackled by Cameron Wake #91 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 17, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NFL
Jets' Bryce Petty says he expects to play against Patriots December 20, 2016 | 8:40 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL has fined the New York Giants, Ben McAdoo and moved the team’s fourth-round pick in next year’s draft to the end of the round because the rookie coach used a walkie-talkie for about five plays during the fourth quarter of a game against Dallas a little more than a week ago. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
NFL fines Giants, coach for walkie-talkie December 20, 2016 | 7:34 PM
The men's 2017 Boston Marathon jacket.
Boston Marathon
Here's what the 2017 Boston Marathon jacket looks like December 20, 2016 | 5:59 PM
Isaiah Thomas' (4) returned to the Celtics' lineup and sparked the offense.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Isaiah Thomas rights the ship December 20, 2016 | 5:01 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 10: Clay Buchholz #11 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the American League Divison Series at Fenway Park on October 10, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski: Buchholz 'wouldn't necessarily' have had opportunity to start for Red Sox December 20, 2016 | 3:36 PM
Clay Buchholz won 81 games during nine-plus seasons with the Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
Clay Buchholz was the embodiment of sporadically fulfilled promise December 20, 2016 | 2:38 PM
Josh Tobias hits a home run in the minor leagues.
Boston Red Sox
Meet the prospect acquired in exchange for Clay Buchholz December 20, 2016 | 12:45 PM
Clay Buchholz spent 10 seasons in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trade Clay Buchholz to Phillies December 20, 2016 | 11:36 AM
Frank Vatrano of the Bruins advances the puck against the Blackhawks at the United Center on April 3, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' Frank Vatrano: 'I think I’m ready to play' December 20, 2016 | 9:49 AM
The Nauset Regional soccer team poses for a portrait in Eastham, MD on Dec. 7, 2016.
High School Sports
10 moments to remember from high school sports this fall December 20, 2016 | 9:23 AM
Trey Flowers sacks Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.
New England Patriots
Is Patriots defense better off without Jamie Collins? December 20, 2016 | 9:16 AM
Tennis
Two-time Wimbledon champ injured by knife-wielding attacker at her home December 20, 2016 | 7:44 AM
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (left) and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have been considered among the best minds in football for a while now.
New England Patriots
Patriots coordinators burnish resumes while on Super Bowl run December 20, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Dennis Seidenberg will return to Boston this week as a member of the New York Islanders.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Old friends visit before the holidays December 19, 2016 | 11:07 PM
Former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin waves to fans as he walks on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jaguars have interest in bringing back Tom Coughlin December 19, 2016 | 7:36 PM
Patriots defenders Shea McClellin and Logan Ryan stopping Broncos running back Devonte Booker for a short gain.
New England Patriots
Defense showing its toughness for playoff-bound Patriots December 19, 2016 | 3:44 PM
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady stop for a picture after the 2016 clash between the Patriots and Broncos in Denver.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady, Peyton Manning stopped for a picture after the game December 19, 2016 | 2:12 PM
Emmanuel Sanders being coverage by cornerback Malcolm Butler in the third quarter of Sunday's game in Denver.
New England Patriots
Broncos' wideout denies that Malcolm Butler shut him down December 19, 2016 | 12:33 PM
NFL
Stanford star to skip bowl game to prepare for NFL draft December 19, 2016 | 12:29 PM
A general view inside U.S. Bank Stadium as the Colts and Vikings play in Minneapolis.
NFL
Twitter hoax targeted Vikings, stadium and the homeless December 19, 2016 | 12:12 PM
Noriana Radwan.
College Sports
Ex-UConn soccer player to sue over punishment for giving middle finger December 19, 2016 | 11:52 AM
Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Patriots on Dec. 18, 2016 in Denver.
New England Patriots
Talib: Broncos 'aren’t scared of Brady at all' December 19, 2016 | 10:13 AM
Soccer
Russia accused of doping cover-up in national soccer teams December 19, 2016 | 9:32 AM
Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan celebrates against the Broncos.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the Broncos December 19, 2016 | 9:18 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) goes to the basket against the Heat on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas didn't think he deserved to be ejected for elbow December 19, 2016 | 8:44 AM