Morning sports update: Video shows Michael Floyd’s arrest in Arizona

Video surfaces of wide receiver Michael Floyd’s recent arrest on charges of DUI and failure to obey a police officer, the Celtics rally behind a career night from Isaiah Thomas, and more talk about the Clay Buchholz trade.

Video shows Michael Floyd’s arrest in Arizona: Floyd, who was with the Arizona Cardinals at the time, was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle at a traffic light in Scottsdale. In the video, posted by TMZ, police officers are seen waking him up and then telling him to shut the car off. [BostonGlobe.com]

Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 44, Celtics beat Grizzlies in OT: Thomas took it upon himself to push the Celtics past a 17-point second-half deficit and into overtime for a 112-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Thomas scored a career-high 44 points, including 36 after halftime. He also matched his career best for 3-pointers, going 7 of 10 from outside the arc. [Boston.com]

Just a few of @Isaiah_Thomas' 44 points in last night's OT win over Memphis. pic.twitter.com/WudhFH7zjn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 21, 2016

NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl rosters: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was selected to his 11th career Pro Bowl — most among active players — and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made the NFC roster for an eighth time. [NFL.com]

Early exit for Rask vs. Islanders: Tuukka Rask has been phenomenal this season for the Bruins, but he just didn’t have it against the Islanders. It makes you acutely aware of just how dependent the B’s are on their No. 1 goalie being superhuman every night because they couldn’t beat one of the worst teams in the NHL when he wasn’t on his game. [CSNNE.com]

What the stats say about Clay Buchholz’s Red Sox career: Only 10 pitchers in team history struck out more batters than did Buchholz. You’ve probably heard of all of them: Clemens, Wakefield, Pedro Martinez, Jon Lester, Cy Young, Josh Beckett, Luis Tiant, Bruce Hurst, “Smoky” Joe Wood and Bill Monobouquette. [Boston.com]