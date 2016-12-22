Are potential AFC wild-card teams any threat to Patriots?

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith motions during the game against the Titans.
Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith motions during the game against the Titans. –Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images
By
The Boston Globe
12:23 PM

The Patriots are the only team in the AFC that has clinched its division and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Raiders, Steelers, and Texas have the inside track on their division titles, though they’re not locked up yet.

After that, it gets complicated. The Chiefs, Dolphins, Ravens, Titans, and Broncos are vying for the remaining two playoff spots. (Even the Colts and Bills have an outside shot at a wild-card spot.) But one thing is certain — the Patriots will get a week off before playing the winner of a wild-card game in the playoffs.

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
