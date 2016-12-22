Patriots’ Martellus Bennett sums up a lot of parents’ thoughts on Christmas presents

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Known for his quotable quotes, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett didn’t disappoint Thursday when talking about Christmas presents for his daughter, Jett.

“We’re in an apartment, man; the last thing I need is more [expletive],” Bennett said, smiling.

“It’s crazy, man,” he continued. “Every time I look around, she got toys and it just gets so crowded with, you know, all the trolls we have from the DreamWorks movie and then you got Moana in there and then we have all the friends sending gifts.”

Bennett first joked that he didn’t get Jett anything this year, but then added she’s getting an iPad so she can play educational games.

“Other than that, you know, she got me as a dad, what more could she possibly want in life?” he joked.