Patriots’ Martellus Bennett sums up a lot of parents’ thoughts on Christmas presents
Known for his quotable quotes, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett didn’t disappoint Thursday when talking about Christmas presents for his daughter, Jett.
GRINCHASAURASREX??#Patriots TE @MartysaurusRex says his daughter Jet may not be getting any XMas presents this year #wbz @imaginationag pic.twitter.com/jM6lBQi9a1
— Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) December 22, 2016
“We’re in an apartment, man; the last thing I need is more [expletive],” Bennett said, smiling.
“It’s crazy, man,” he continued. “Every time I look around, she got toys and it just gets so crowded with, you know, all the trolls we have from the DreamWorks movie and then you got Moana in there and then we have all the friends sending gifts.”
Bennett first joked that he didn’t get Jett anything this year, but then added she’s getting an iPad so she can play educational games.
“Other than that, you know, she got me as a dad, what more could she possibly want in life?” he joked.