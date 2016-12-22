Tom Brady takes a page from Bill Belichick’s fashion playbook

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Usually dapper at his post-game press conferences and around town, Tom Brady channelled his inner Bill Belichick when he spoke to the media Thursday.

“No, you don’t like this style?,” the Patriots quarterback joked when asked by ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss if he took the cut-off hoodie from his coach’s locker.

“He and I don’t consult that way,” Brady added.

Either way, Belichick must be proud.

—David Richard / AP