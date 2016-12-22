Tom Brady takes a page from Bill Belichick’s fashion playbook
Usually dapper at his post-game press conferences and around town, Tom Brady channelled his inner Bill Belichick when he spoke to the media Thursday.
TOM BRADY FASHION ALERT!!@MikeReiss asks hard-hitting question: Did TB raid Bill Belichick's locker for today's outfit?? #wbz #Patriots pic.twitter.com/cNras2p6U3
— Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) December 22, 2016
“No, you don’t like this style?,” the Patriots quarterback joked when asked by ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss if he took the cut-off hoodie from his coach’s locker.
“He and I don’t consult that way,” Brady added.
Either way, Belichick must be proud.
