Here are four games Patriots fans need to keep an eye on
It could be a very Merry Christmas for Patriots fans this weekend, depending on how a few games unfold around the league. By Saturday night, there is a possibility that the Patriots could have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Of course, this would be assuming the Patriots defeat the Jets on Saturday.
Here’s a look at the key matchups with playoff implications for the AFC.
Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.
Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.
Advertisement
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.