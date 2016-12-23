Here are four games Patriots fans need to keep an eye on

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

It could be a very Merry Christmas for Patriots fans this weekend, depending on how a few games unfold around the league. By Saturday night, there is a possibility that the Patriots could have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Of course, this would be assuming the Patriots defeat the Jets on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the key matchups with playoff implications for the AFC.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.