Here are four games Patriots fans need to keep an eye on

Colts head coach Chuck Pagano talks with quarterback Andrew Luck.
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano talks with quarterback Andrew Luck. –AP Photo/AJ Mast
By
The Boston Globe
5:13 PM

It could be a very Merry Christmas for Patriots fans this weekend, depending on how a few games unfold around the league. By Saturday night, there is a possibility that the Patriots could have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Of course, this would be assuming the Patriots defeat the Jets on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the key matchups with playoff implications for the AFC.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Jets linebackers David Harris (52) and Darron Lee (50).
New England Patriots
Patriots’ keys to victory over the Jets December 23, 2016 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady has led the Patriots to four straight wins since their last meeting with the Jets.
New England Patriots
Unconventional Preview: Patriots still have something to play for against Jets December 23, 2016 | 4:59 PM
New York Jets running back Matt Forte during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
NFL
Matt Forte is doubtful for Jets vs. Patriots December 23, 2016 | 3:55 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots-Jets prediction roundup: Welcome to playoff scenario madness December 23, 2016 | 12:25 PM
Bob Neumeier has worked at CSN for seven years.
Media
Bob Neumeier, Sean McAdam to be let go by CSN December 23, 2016 | 11:39 AM
David Ortiz salutes the fans at Fenway Park after the loss in Game 3 of the 2016 ALDS to the Indians.
Sports News
The top 10 moments of 2016 in Boston sports December 23, 2016 | 10:52 AM
Sabres right wing Erik Burgdoerfer skates during third period as he makes his debut in the NHL on Dec. 5, 2016, in Washington.
NHL
A call-up's story: Years in the minors, four days in the NHL December 23, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) celebrates his assist, giving him 1,888 goals, second most in NHL history during the third period of play against the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Boston Bruins
Jaromir Jagr breaks tie for No. 2 in Panthers' loss to Bruins December 22, 2016 | 10:46 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox minor league catcher suspended 50 games December 22, 2016 | 10:30 PM
Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after hitting a walk-off three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the 11th inning of an American League wild-card baseball game in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
MLB
AP source: Indians, Edwin Encarnacion agree to contract December 22, 2016 | 10:10 PM
Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) tries to defend Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) as he comes around the pick of Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Boston Celtics
Celtics top Pacers 109-102 for 4th straight win December 22, 2016 | 10:00 PM
People walk around the Princeton University campus in New Jersey, November 16, 2013. A meningitis vaccine approved for use in Europe and Australia but not in the United States can be imported to try to stop an outbreak of the disease at Princeton University in New Jersey, federal health officials said. The Food and Drug Administration agreed this week to the importation of the vaccine, Bexsero, for potential use on the Ivy League campus, Barbara Reynolds, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Saturday. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY EDUCATION HEALTH)
College Sports
Princeton men's swim team is done for year after 'vulgar' posts December 22, 2016 | 9:18 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Abbey D'Agostino of the United States (R) hugs Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after the Women's 5000m Round 1 - Heat 2 on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sports News
Here are some of 2016's most inspiring sports moments December 22, 2016 | 8:34 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady takes a page from Bill Belichick's fashion playbook December 22, 2016 | 5:25 PM
FILE - This Sept. 28, 2016 file photo shows New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett taking questions from members of the media in the teams locker room before an NFL football team practice in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots had a vision of what could be when they acquired Martellus Bennett in a trade with the Bears this spring. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett sums up a lot of parents' thoughts on Christmas presents December 22, 2016 | 5:08 PM
New England Patriots
Michael Floyd makes first public comments as a Patriot December 22, 2016 | 4:10 PM
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs away from Lions' Asa Jackson (30) during the second half of a game, in East Rutherford, N.J. on Dec. 18, 2016.
NFL
Report: NFL fined Odell Beckham Jr. for Sager-inspired cleats December 22, 2016 | 1:40 PM
Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith motions during the game against the Titans.
New England Patriots
Are potential AFC wild-card teams any threat to Patriots? December 22, 2016 | 12:23 PM
Manny Ramirez acknowledges the crowd Red Sox during a 10th-anniversary of the 2004 World Series championship team.
Boston Red Sox
Manny prepping for pro baseball comeback? December 22, 2016 | 11:58 AM
Just the foundation of the Pesky Pole sticks up in right field.
Boston Red Sox
Where is the Pesky Pole? December 22, 2016 | 10:50 AM
Elon's Steven Santa Ana (22) is tripped by Duke's Grayson Allen (3) during a game in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
College Sports
Duke suspends star player indefinitely December 22, 2016 | 9:40 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds onto the game ball after defeating the Broncos.
New England Patriots
Pats can clinch AFC top seed, home-field advantage vs. Jets December 21, 2016 | 10:19 PM
College Sports
The long, lonely fall of a Heisman Trophy winner December 21, 2016 | 6:49 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett rears back to pass during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Patriots activate Jacoby Brissett off injured reserve December 21, 2016 | 6:38 PM
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Dakota, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 84-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
College Sports
Iowa walks off court without shaking hands with North Dakota December 21, 2016 | 6:20 PM
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) throws under pressure during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NFL
Bryce Petty fully practices, expected to start for Jets at New England December 21, 2016 | 6:14 PM
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 17: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers is carried off the field after an injury against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter during the game at Bank of America Stadium on November 17, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
NFL
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: No plans to retire after 2nd concussion December 21, 2016 | 6:00 PM
Tom Brady completed just 50 percent of his passes against the Broncos and didn't throw a touchdown pass, but it was a performance to remember in other ways.
New England Patriots
Even on Tom Brady’s worst statistical days, he’s still the NFL MVP December 21, 2016 | 4:20 PM
Media
Sports Hub first, WEEI second in fall Nielsen Audio ratings December 21, 2016 | 11:29 AM
Ethiopia's silver medal winner Feyisa Lilesa, from left, Kenya's gold medal winner Eliud Kipchoge and United States' Galen Rupp, bronze medal winner, pose after the Rio 2016 Olympic marathon.
Boston Marathon
U.S. bronze medalist in Rio will run in 2017 Boston Marathon December 21, 2016 | 11:09 AM